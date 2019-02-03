Bill Hader Wins DGA Award for ‘Barry,’ as HBO Reigns Supreme

Emmy hopefuls, beware: there’s a comedy hitman hiding in your midst.

Bill Hader accepted the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series on Saturday night for HBO’s “Barry” and his direction of the series’ pilot episode “Chapter One: Make Your Mark.” Hader’s win comes as something of a surprise after Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” made mincemeat of much of its competition at recent awards outings, including Amy Sherman-Palladino’s triumph over Hader in the comedy director category at the Emmy Awards.

HBO had significant wins throughout the ceremony, striking a blow to its non-traditional counterparts, with Netflix taking home the only prize for a streaming service, for Reality Programs direction on “The Final Table.”

Making its first significant awards season inroad after its critically acclaimed freshman season, HBO’s “Succession” scored a big win for executive producer and director of its pilot Adam McKay, who took home the award for direction in a Drama Series. (McKay was also nominated for his direction of feature film “Vice.”)

Zack Hyman/HBO

And it wasn’t just new shows leaving a lasting impression for HBO. Despite being the gold standard in educational kids television for nearly 50 years, “Sesame Street”nabbed its first-ever DGA award for Children’s Programs direction. “When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special,” was directed by Jack Jameson.

In other awards, Don Roy King was nominated for the sixth consecutive year for Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Series for his work on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” and took home his fourth trophy since the category’s inception at the 66th DGA Awards held in 2014. Though his DGA success came for an episode of “SNL” hosted by Adam Driver, with musical guest Kanye West, King took home an Emmy in September for a completely different episode featuring Donald Glover as host and musical guest.

Ben Stiller’s win for Movies for Television and Limited Series direction proved that Showtime’s “Escape At Dannemora” still has all the heat in the category as the season slowly begins to shift focus to this year’s Emmys.

Louis J. Horvitz won Variety Special direction for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, the first win in the category for the awards ceremony.

The Guild ceremonies continue as the Writers Guild of America has their say on Sunday, February 17, at the Beverly Hilton.

