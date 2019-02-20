‘Black Panther’ and ‘The Favourite’ Win Big at Costume Designers Guild Awards

After splitting the CDGA on Tuesday, will the Oscar go to "Black Panther" or "The Favourite"?

The 21st Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton went to “Black Panther” (sci-fi/fantasy), “The Favourite” (period), and “Crazy Rich Asians” (contemporary).

This sets up the competitive Oscar race on Sunday between Ruth Carter’s regal Wakanda work in the Marvel movie and three-time Oscar winner Sandy Powell’s subversive black-and-white wardrobe in Yorgos Lanthimos’ wicked dark comedy “The Favourite.”

Yorgos Lanthimos

TV awards included “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” (period), “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (contemporary), and “Westworld: (sci-fi/fantasy).

Oscar frontrunner Glenn Close (“The Wife”) was honored with the Spotlight Award, Carter was awarded the Career Achievement Award, producer Ryan Murphy (“American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story”) was given the Distinguished Collaborator Award, and Betty Pecha Madden (Michael Jackson’s “Moonwalker”) received the Distinguished Service Award.

Warner Bros.

The following are the full list of winners:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Crazy Rich Asians” – Mary E. Vogt

Excellence in Period Film

“The Favourite” – Sandy Powell

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Black Panther” – Ruth E. Carter

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” – Lou Eyrich & Allison Leach

Excellence in Period Television

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Donna Zakowska

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“Westworld” – Sharen Davis

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“RuPaul’s Drag Race – Zaldy Goco

Excellence in Short Form Design

Childish Gambino: “This is America”, music video – Natasha Newman-Thomas

