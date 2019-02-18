‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘A Quiet Place’ Take Top Sound Editing Honors at the MPSE Golden Reel Awards

"Bohemian Rhapsody's" Oscar push for sound editing and mixing may be successful, with victories at the MPSE and CAS award ceremonies.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Quiet Place” split the top sound editing prizes Sunday at the 66th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards. “Bohemian Rhapsody” took Dialogue/ADR and Musical honors while the innovative “A Quiet Place” scored for Effects/Foley at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel.

This sets up a competitive Oscar race down to the wire next Sunday between the two frontrunners. But there’s also a good chance that the popular Freddie Mercury biopic will sweep both categories as a result of its CAS sound mixing victory on Saturday.

20th Century Fox

Meanwhile, “Roma” took the foreign trophy for its nuanced soundscape, “Free Solo” and Peter Jackson’s “They Shall Not Grow Old” tied in the documentary category, and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” snagged animation and music score honors.

Netflix

TV winners included “Westworld” (“The Riddle of the Sphinx”), “Altered Carbon” (“Out of the Past”), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“We’re Going to the Catskills”), “The Americans” (“Harvest”), “American Horror Story” (“The End”), “Atlanta” (“Teddy Perkins”), and “Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.”

Honorary Filmmaker and Career Achievement Awards were handed out to director Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and Oscar-winning sound effects editor Stephen Flick (“Speed”).

66th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Award Winners:

Feature Film – Dialogue / ADR

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – GK Films/Fox Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: John Warthurst

Supervising ADR / Dialogue Editor: Nina Hartston

ADR / Dialogue Jens Petersen

Feature Film – Effects / Foley

“A Quiet Place” – Paramount Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Brandon Jones, Justin M. Davey, MPSE

Foley Artists: Steve Baine, Peter Persaud

Foley Editor: Jonathan Klein

Feature Film – Musical

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Fox Studios

Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst

Music Editor: Neil Stemp

Feature Film – Foreign

“Roma” – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Sergio Díaz, Skip Lievsay

Sound Designers: Sergio Díaz, Skip Lievsay

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Carlos Honc Navarro

Supervising ADR Editors: Carlos Honc Navarro, Ruy Garc

Dialogue Editors: Manuel Montaño Mancilla, Caleb Townsend, Michael Feuser

ADR Editors: Michael Feuser, Alexa Zimmerma

Sound Effects Editors: Eric Dounce, Luis Huesca, Luis Parra, Mitch Osias, Craig Berkey, Javier Quesada

Foley Artists: Alan Romero, Jay Peck

Foley Editor: Jaime Sainz, Igor Nikolic

Feature Film- Documentary (Tie)

“Free Solo” – National Geographic

Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach

Sound Effects Editor: Filipe Messeder, MPSE

Foley Artist: Nuno Bento

Foley Editor: Rolan Vajs

“They Shall Not Grow Old” – Wingnut Films/Fathom Events/Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editors: Martin Kwok, Brent Burge, Melanie Graham, Justin Webster

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Emile De La Rey

ADR Supervisor: Nigel Stone

Sound Effects Editors: Hayden Collow, Dave Whitehead

Dialogue Editors: Matt Stutter, MPSE, Helen Luttrell, Chris Todd, Matthew Lamboum

Foley Artist: James Carroll

Foley Editors: Craig Tomlinson, Tom Scott-Toft

Non-Theatrical Documentary

“Searching for Sound: Islandman and VeYasin” – Red Bull TV

Supervising Sound Editor: Suat Ayas, MPSE

Dialogue Lead: Justin Stark

Sound Effects Editors: Tolga Boyuk, Emin Yasin Vural

Dialogue Editor: Okan Isik

Non-Theatrical Feature

“Extinction” – Good Universe/Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors: Will Files, P.K. Hooker

Supervising ADR Editor: Lisa J. Levine

Sound Effects Editors: Justin Davey, MPSE, Ken McGill

Dialogue Editors: Ryan Cole, Polly McKinnon

Foley Artist: Steve Baine

Music Editor: Brett Pierce, MPSE

Feature Film – Animation

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Sony Pictures Entertainment

Supervising Sound Editors: Geoffrey Rubay, Curt Schulkey

Sound Designer: John Pospisil

Sound Effects Editors: Kip Smedley, Andy Sisul, MPSE, David Werntz, Christopher Aud, MPSE, Ando Johnson, Benjamin Cook, MPSE, Mike Reagan, Donald Flick

Dialogue Editors: James Morioka, Matthew E. Taylor

Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Michael Broomberg, Rick Owens, MPSE

Foley Editor: Alec Rubay

Music Score

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Sony Pictures Entertainment

Music Editors: Katie Greathouse, Catherine Wilson

Short Form Animation

Overwatch “Reunion” – Blizzard Entertainment

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE

Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE

Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim, MPSE Harry Cohen, MPSE, JP Walton

Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, John Thomas

Dialogue Editors: Isaac Hammons, Christopher Cody Flick

Foley Editor: Gary Coppola, MPSE

Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke

Music Editors: Adam Burgess, Sam Cardon

Scoring Editor: John Kurlander

Non-Theatrical Animation

“Next Gen” – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Steve Slanec

Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Pascal Garneau

Dialogue Editors: Qianbaihui Yang

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Margie O’Malley

Foley Editors: Jim Likowski, Ryan Frias, Richard Gould

Music Editor: Sebastian Zuleta

Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

“Westworld” “The Riddle of the Sphinx” – HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Thomas De Gorter, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Brett Hinton

Dialogue Editors: Fred Paragano, Brian Armstrong, MPSE

Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley

“Altered Carbon” “Out of the Past” – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Brett Hinton

Sound Effects Editors: Owen Granich-Young, Mark Allen, Austin Krier

Foley Artist: Noel Vought

Broadcast Media: Live Action Under 35:00

“Star Trek: Short Treks” – “The Brightest Star” – CBS All Access

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designer: Tim Farrell

Sound Effects Editor: Mike Schapiro

Dialogue Editor: Sean Heissinger

Foley Artists: Nancy Parker, MPSE, Chris Moriana

Foley Editor: John Sanacore, MPSE

Music Editor: Matt Decker

Broadcast Media: Short Form Music / Musical (Tie)

“American Horror Story” “The End” – FX Networks

Music Editor: David Klotz

“Vikings” “Moments of Vision” – History Channel / MGM Television

Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE

Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne

Broadcast Media: Short Form Dialogue / ADR

“The Americans” “Harvest” – FX Networks

Supervising Sound Editors: Ken Hahn, Neil Cedar

Dialogue Editor: Gerald Donlan

ADR Editor: John Bowen

Broadcast Media: Short Form Effects / Foley

“Atlanta” “Teddy Perkins” – FX Networks

Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: David Barbee, MPSE

Foley Artists: Tara Blume, Matt Salib

Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head, Jordan McClain

Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” “We’re Going to the Catskills” – Amazon Studios

Music Editor: Annette Kudrak

Single Presentation

“Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” – Sony Pictures Television/Amazon Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark A. Lanza, MPSE

Supervising ADR / Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Lanza, MPSE

Sound Designers: Harry Snodgrass, MPSE, Mark A. Lanza, MPSE

Sound Editor: Harry Snodgrass, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Ryne Gierke

Foley Artists: Sarah Monat-Jacobs, Robin Harlan

Foley Editor: Eryne Prine, MPSE

Music Editor: Michael T. Ryan, MPSE, Brittany DuBay

Special Venue

“Age of Sail” – Google Spotlight Stories

Supervising Sound Editor: Scot Stafford

Sound Designer: Jamey Scott, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Jamey Scott, MPSE

Music Editor: Mark Willsher

Gaming: Computer Cinematic

“World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth” – Blizzard Entertainment

Supervising Sound Designer: Paul Menichini, MPSE

Sound Designers: David Farmer, Harry Cohen, MPSE, JP Walton

Sound Effects Editors: Keith Bilderbeck, John Thomas, Alexander Ephraim, MPSE

Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Issac Hammons, Christopher Flick

Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE

Foley Editor: Gary Coppola, MPSE

Scoring Editor: John Kurlander

Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke

Music Editor: Neil Acree

Gaming: Computer Interactive Game Play

“God of War” – Sony Interactive Entertainment

Audio Directors: Rob Burns, Nassim Ait-Kaci

Audio Lead: Mike Niederquel

Sound Designers: Chris Clanin, Daniel Birczynski, Mike Maksim, Sam Bird, Roel Sanchez, Karen Waller, Erick Ocampo, TJ Schauer, Jeff Darby, Adam Boyd, MPSE, Michael Finley, Chad Bedell, Patrick Ginn, Emile Mika, Eric Buensuceso, Karen Waller

Dialogue Lead: Leilani Ramirez

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Dialogue Editors: Justin Conmy, Ryan Schaad, Aaron Seiden, Jodie Kupsco, Heather Plunkard

Foley Artists: David Jobe, Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

Supervising Music Editors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary

Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

“Facing It” – National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Adam Woodhams

