‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘A Quiet Place’ Take Top Sound Editing Honors at the MPSE Golden Reel Awards

“Bohemian Rhapsody” and “A Quiet Place” split the top sound editing prizes Sunday at the 66th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards. “Bohemian Rhapsody” took Dialogue/ADR and Musical honors while the innovative “A Quiet Place” scored for Effects/Foley at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel.
This sets up a competitive Oscar race down to the wire next Sunday between the two frontrunners. But there’s also a good chance that the popular Freddie Mercury biopic will sweep both categories as a result of its CAS sound mixing victory on Saturday.
Meanwhile, “Roma” took the foreign trophy for its nuanced soundscape, “Free Solo” and Peter Jackson’s “They Shall Not Grow Old” tied in the documentary category, and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” snagged animation and music score honors.
TV winners included “Westworld” (“The Riddle of the Sphinx”), “Altered Carbon” (“Out of the Past”), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“We’re Going to the Catskills”), “The Americans” (“Harvest”), “American Horror Story” (“The End”), “Atlanta” (“Teddy Perkins”), and “Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.”
Honorary Filmmaker and Career Achievement Awards were handed out to director Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and Oscar-winning sound effects editor Stephen Flick (“Speed”).
66th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Award Winners:
Feature Film – Dialogue / ADR
“Bohemian Rhapsody” – GK Films/Fox Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: John Warthurst
Supervising ADR / Dialogue Editor: Nina Hartston
ADR / Dialogue Jens Petersen
Feature Film – Effects / Foley
“A Quiet Place” – Paramount Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Brandon Jones, Justin M. Davey, MPSE
Foley Artists: Steve Baine, Peter Persaud
Foley Editor: Jonathan Klein
Feature Film – Musical
“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Fox Studios
Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst
Music Editor: Neil Stemp
Feature Film – Foreign
“Roma” – Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Sergio Díaz, Skip Lievsay
Sound Designers: Sergio Díaz, Skip Lievsay
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Carlos Honc Navarro
Supervising ADR Editors: Carlos Honc Navarro, Ruy Garc
Dialogue Editors: Manuel Montaño Mancilla, Caleb Townsend, Michael Feuser
ADR Editors: Michael Feuser, Alexa Zimmerma
Sound Effects Editors: Eric Dounce, Luis Huesca, Luis Parra, Mitch Osias, Craig Berkey, Javier Quesada
Foley Artists: Alan Romero, Jay Peck
Foley Editor: Jaime Sainz, Igor Nikolic
Feature Film- Documentary (Tie)
“Free Solo” – National Geographic
Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach
Sound Effects Editor: Filipe Messeder, MPSE
Foley Artist: Nuno Bento
Foley Editor: Rolan Vajs
“They Shall Not Grow Old” – Wingnut Films/Fathom Events/Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editors: Martin Kwok, Brent Burge, Melanie Graham, Justin Webster
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Emile De La Rey
ADR Supervisor: Nigel Stone
Sound Effects Editors: Hayden Collow, Dave Whitehead
Dialogue Editors: Matt Stutter, MPSE, Helen Luttrell, Chris Todd, Matthew Lamboum
Foley Artist: James Carroll
Foley Editors: Craig Tomlinson, Tom Scott-Toft
Non-Theatrical Documentary
“Searching for Sound: Islandman and VeYasin” – Red Bull TV
Supervising Sound Editor: Suat Ayas, MPSE
Dialogue Lead: Justin Stark
Sound Effects Editors: Tolga Boyuk, Emin Yasin Vural
Dialogue Editor: Okan Isik
Non-Theatrical Feature
“Extinction” – Good Universe/Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors: Will Files, P.K. Hooker
Supervising ADR Editor: Lisa J. Levine
Sound Effects Editors: Justin Davey, MPSE, Ken McGill
Dialogue Editors: Ryan Cole, Polly McKinnon
Foley Artist: Steve Baine
Music Editor: Brett Pierce, MPSE
Feature Film – Animation
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Sony Pictures Entertainment
Supervising Sound Editors: Geoffrey Rubay, Curt Schulkey
Sound Designer: John Pospisil
Sound Effects Editors: Kip Smedley, Andy Sisul, MPSE, David Werntz, Christopher Aud, MPSE, Ando Johnson, Benjamin Cook, MPSE, Mike Reagan, Donald Flick
Dialogue Editors: James Morioka, Matthew E. Taylor
Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Michael Broomberg, Rick Owens, MPSE
Foley Editor: Alec Rubay
Music Score
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Sony Pictures Entertainment
Music Editors: Katie Greathouse, Catherine Wilson
Short Form Animation
Overwatch “Reunion” – Blizzard Entertainment
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE
Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE
Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim, MPSE Harry Cohen, MPSE, JP Walton
Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, John Thomas
Dialogue Editors: Isaac Hammons, Christopher Cody Flick
Foley Editor: Gary Coppola, MPSE
Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE
Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke
Music Editors: Adam Burgess, Sam Cardon
Scoring Editor: John Kurlander
Non-Theatrical Animation
“Next Gen” – Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Steve Slanec
Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Pascal Garneau
Dialogue Editors: Qianbaihui Yang
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Margie O’Malley
Foley Editors: Jim Likowski, Ryan Frias, Richard Gould
Music Editor: Sebastian Zuleta
Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR
“Westworld” “The Riddle of the Sphinx” – HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Thomas De Gorter, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Brett Hinton
Dialogue Editors: Fred Paragano, Brian Armstrong, MPSE
Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley
“Altered Carbon” “Out of the Past” – Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Brett Hinton
Sound Effects Editors: Owen Granich-Young, Mark Allen, Austin Krier
Foley Artist: Noel Vought
Broadcast Media: Live Action Under 35:00
“Star Trek: Short Treks” – “The Brightest Star” – CBS All Access
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designer: Tim Farrell
Sound Effects Editor: Mike Schapiro
Dialogue Editor: Sean Heissinger
Foley Artists: Nancy Parker, MPSE, Chris Moriana
Foley Editor: John Sanacore, MPSE
Music Editor: Matt Decker
Broadcast Media: Short Form Music / Musical (Tie)
“American Horror Story” “The End” – FX Networks
Music Editor: David Klotz
“Vikings” “Moments of Vision” – History Channel / MGM Television
Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE
Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne
Broadcast Media: Short Form Dialogue / ADR
“The Americans” “Harvest” – FX Networks
Supervising Sound Editors: Ken Hahn, Neil Cedar
Dialogue Editor: Gerald Donlan
ADR Editor: John Bowen
Broadcast Media: Short Form Effects / Foley
“Atlanta” “Teddy Perkins” – FX Networks
Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: David Barbee, MPSE
Foley Artists: Tara Blume, Matt Salib
Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head, Jordan McClain
Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” “We’re Going to the Catskills” – Amazon Studios
Music Editor: Annette Kudrak
Single Presentation
“Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” – Sony Pictures Television/Amazon Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark A. Lanza, MPSE
Supervising ADR / Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Lanza, MPSE
Sound Designers: Harry Snodgrass, MPSE, Mark A. Lanza, MPSE
Sound Editor: Harry Snodgrass, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Ryne Gierke
Foley Artists: Sarah Monat-Jacobs, Robin Harlan
Foley Editor: Eryne Prine, MPSE
Music Editor: Michael T. Ryan, MPSE, Brittany DuBay
Special Venue
“Age of Sail” – Google Spotlight Stories
Supervising Sound Editor: Scot Stafford
Sound Designer: Jamey Scott, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Jamey Scott, MPSE
Music Editor: Mark Willsher
Gaming: Computer Cinematic
“World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth” – Blizzard Entertainment
Supervising Sound Designer: Paul Menichini, MPSE
Sound Designers: David Farmer, Harry Cohen, MPSE, JP Walton
Sound Effects Editors: Keith Bilderbeck, John Thomas, Alexander Ephraim, MPSE
Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Issac Hammons, Christopher Flick
Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE
Foley Editor: Gary Coppola, MPSE
Scoring Editor: John Kurlander
Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke
Music Editor: Neil Acree
Gaming: Computer Interactive Game Play
“God of War” – Sony Interactive Entertainment
Audio Directors: Rob Burns, Nassim Ait-Kaci
Audio Lead: Mike Niederquel
Sound Designers: Chris Clanin, Daniel Birczynski, Mike Maksim, Sam Bird, Roel Sanchez, Karen Waller, Erick Ocampo, TJ Schauer, Jeff Darby, Adam Boyd, MPSE, Michael Finley, Chad Bedell, Patrick Ginn, Emile Mika, Eric Buensuceso, Karen Waller
Dialogue Lead: Leilani Ramirez
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter
Dialogue Editors: Justin Conmy, Ryan Schaad, Aaron Seiden, Jodie Kupsco, Heather Plunkard
Foley Artists: David Jobe, Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson
Supervising Music Editors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary
Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
“Facing It” – National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Adam Woodhams
