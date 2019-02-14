The One Vince Gilligan Quote That Holds the Key to the ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Plot

The future is not looking bright for Jesse Pinkman.

The “Breaking Bad” movie charged forward this week in a big way with the reveal Netflix will release the movie on its streaming platform first before AMC broadcasts the project on television. The announcement flipped the script on the original “Breaking Bad” release strategy, which debuted its seasons first on AMC before becoming available to stream on Netflix, but what it didn’t do is give anything away about the mysterious plot.

The feature film is being written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan. News first broke about a “Breaking Bad” movie in a report from The Albuquerque Journal that cited a secret project being shot under the name “Greenbriar” and with the brief synopsis that the film would “[track] the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.” The logline led many to believe the movie would be a “Breaking Bad” prequel centered around Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman, who ended the series breaking free from captivity. Sources tell Deadline the film is in fact a Jesse Pinkman sequel.

So now the question must be asked: What will a movie centered around Pinkman look like? The answer, as it turns out, has already been given by Gilligan himself. In an interview with GQ in 2013, the “Breaking Bad” creator was asked personally what he thought happened to Pinkman after he drove away free from the white supremacist gang in the series finale.

“My personal feeling is that he got away,” Gilligan said. “But the most likely thing, as negative as this sounds, is that they’re going to find this kid’s fingerprints all over this lab and they’re going to find him within a day or a week or a month. And he’s still going to be on the hook for the murder of two federal agents. But yeah, even though that’s the most likely outcome, the way I see it is that he got away and got to Alaska, changed his name, and had a new life. You want that for the kid. He deserves it.”

Gilligan’s optimism matches what he wrote in the “Breaking Bad” finale script about Jesse’s freedom: “From here on, it’s up to us to say where he’s headed. I like to call it ‘something better’ and leave it at that.” And yet, there’s really no “Breaking Bad” movie if Jesse simply escapes to freedom without a hitch. Gilligan’s realistic approach to Jesse’s next struggle should lay the groundwork for the movie, which would appear to follow a manhunt for Jesse following his escape.

Speaking to IndieWire last year, Paul’s co-star Bryan Cranston explained what he hoped a “Breaking Bad” movie would deliver for Jesse. “I would like to see [Jesse] struggle to break that mold and eventually break out and find his own real true calling,” Cranston said. “Something that empowered him as a human being, that is on the straight and narrow, that allows him to be able to open up, to let another human being into his life. And be happy. ‘Cause I don’t sense that he was really ever happy.”

Unfortunately for Cranston, it would appear Gilligan isn’t going to let Jesse find a path to happiness so quickly. The “Breaking Bad” movie currently does not have a release date.

