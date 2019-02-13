‘Breaking Bad’ Movie to Stream on Netflix First, Then Debut on AMC — Report

The movie is rumored to be a sequel to the Emmy-winning AMC series centered on Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman.

The mysterious “Breaking Bad” movie is heading to Netflix, according to sources close to the project. Deadline reports the streaming giant will have first-run rights to the movie, which is rumored to be a feature-length sequel to the Emmy-winning AMC series centered around Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman. AMC will reportedly also broadcast the movie after its Netflix streaming debut.

Not much is confirmed about the “Breaking Bad” movie. Series creator Vince Gilligan is the driving force behind the film, which may or may not feature Bryan Cranston’s Walter White. Paul’s character finished the series by escaping his kidnapping and driving off to an unknown destination. The upcoming movie reportedly picks up with the character as he eludes capture and tracks what happens to him next.

Netflix getting the “Breaking Bad” movie first is fitting considering the streaming giant helped turn the series into a popular hit. Gilligan said as much when he accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 2013 and told the audience, “I think Netflix kept us on the air. Not only are we standing up here, I don’t think our show would have even lasted beyond Season 2. It’s a new era in television, and we’ve been very fortunate to reap the benefits.”

The original “Breaking Bad” series first debuted its seasons on AMC before episodes became available to stream on Netflix at a later date. The movie appears to be flipping the script and going to Netflix first. Speaking to IndieWire last year, Cranston explained what he hoped a “Breaking Bad” movie would deliver.

“I would like to see — and again I have no idea if this is what [Vince is] thinking about — I would like to see [Jesse] struggle to break that mold and eventually break out and find his own real true calling,” Cranston said. “Something that empowered him as a human being, that is on the straight and narrow, that allows him to be able to open up, to let another human being into his life. And be happy. ‘Cause I don’t sense that he was really ever happy.”

“Breaking Bad” ended its television run in September 2013. The upcoming film will be Gilligan’s first time returning to the series since its conclusion. IndieWire has reached out to Netflix for further comment.

