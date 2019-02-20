‘Captain Marvel’ Praised in Strong First Press Reactions, So Ignore Those Fake User Reviews

Listen to film critics and journalists. Not trolls on Rotten Tomatoes who have yet to see the movie.

Hours before Disney and Marvel Studios lifted the social media embargo on “Captain Marvel,” several media outlets (The Hollywood Reporter, Yahoo!, /Film, and more) began running stories about internet trolls who were already leaving bad reviews for the movie on Rotten Tomatoes despite never seeing it. “Captain Marvel” screened for the first time for select press in New York and Los Angeles on February 19, so while Rotten Tomatoes played home to a number of user reviews, none of them offered any actual validity, other than confirming that toxic fandom remains a major problem.

As it turns out, many of the publications who ran items on the “Captain Marvel” backlash should have waited a couple of hours before publishing those stories, as the first press reactions for the Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole are extremely strong. The official reaction narrative around the Brie Larson-starring “Captain Marvel” should begin with these glowing press reactions (read: people who have actually seen the film), not the sexist fans spanning the internet with demonstrably false reviews.

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland praises “Captain Marvel” for offering a “different and weirder spin on the origin story narrative,” even if the film as a whole “doesn’t break the MCU mold.” Collider’s Perri Nemiroff raved, “The future of the MCU gets even brighter adding Captain Marvel to the mix,” and she said many will fall for Brie Larson’s “sass, strength, and energy in the role.” Nearly every press member who saw the film says Ben Mendelsohn steals the show as shape-shifting Skrull leader Talos.

Perhaps the best first reaction comes from Mashable deputy entertainment editor Angie Han, who wrote, “Well, Thanos is fucked.” The reaction is a nod to “Avengers: Infinity,” which ended on the cliffhanger of Captain Marvel being called to assist the Avengers on their mission to defeat Thanos.

“Captain Marvel” opens in theaters nationwide March 8. Check out the strong first reactions below.

#CaptainMarvel doesn’t break the MCU mold, but it’s a different and weirder spin on the origin story narrative, and that’s a good thing. Part buddy comedy, part cosmic adventure, part “oh, yes, Ben Mendelsohn IS good in everything” reminder, it’s also full of actual surprises. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) February 20, 2019

CAPTAIN MARVEL isn’t what I expected based on marketing. It’s pretty much an “all in” cosmic space movie. Also, it’s a lot weirder than I expected. Ben Mendelsohn is awesome as Talos. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 20, 2019

I can’t get over how great Ben Mendelsohn is. I was worried he was just going to be one of those Marvel villains with alien makeup, but that’s not the case at all. This movie doesn’t work without him. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is pure joy. I cannot wait for the generation of little girls who will grow up with Carol Danvers as a hero. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel has a great ‘90s sci-fi vibe w/ a tone unlike any other Marvel movie, really. It’s retro & trippy, mysterious & dorky. It’s funny in surprising places & badass in all the right places. It remains entertaining because it’s always changing. It’s got the right stuff pic.twitter.com/o7AvqYY63x — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is a great origin story. Brie’s buddy cop chemistry with @SamuelLJackson is so much fun and her relationship with Lashana Lynch is the real heart of it. Ben Mendelsohn and the cat both steal the show. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is (takes deep 90s breath) TOTALLY AWESOME. Never related to a Marvel character quite like Carol. She’s the stubborn witty 90s kid I like to think I am. pic.twitter.com/H6Q9s90KHA — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) February 20, 2019

The future of the MCU gets even brighter adding #CaptainMarvel to the mix. Really fell for @brielarson’s sass, strength & energy in the role. Same with @LashanaLynch too! Ben Mendelsohn is A+ casting as Talos. And yes, Goose is a scene stealer. 2nd viewing can’t come soon enough. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) February 20, 2019

Captain Marvel is an effective Avengers prequel in some ways akin to the 1st Captain America movie. It’s pro-woman without being overdone with pre and post credit scenes that made me tear up and gave me goosebumps respectively pic.twitter.com/or2Oj7CdRV — sonaiya kelley (@sonaiyak) February 20, 2019

Really loved #CaptainMarvel. It’s a little wobbly at times but only because it’s so ambitious. It’s beautifully constructed, hilarious and offers tons of surprises. @brielarson obviously rules but Ben Mendelsohn is the surprise MVP. pic.twitter.com/yQLQGl2Yt0 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) February 20, 2019

#CaptainMarvel is a welcome addition to the #MCU. The movie is really well done with some great moments. #benmendelsohn steals almost every scene he’s in. @brielarson literally shines in the role. So ready for #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/GET0socRjl — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 20, 2019

