‘Captain Marvel’s’ Era-Appropriate ’90s Website Is a Blast From the Past

Comic Sans as far as the eye can see.

Though it’s preceded by 20 other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Captain Marvel” takes place before nearly all of them — 1995, to be exact. As such, the folks at Marvel have opted to give the film an era-appropriate website straight out of the Angelfire/GeoCities age. Visit it here to take in all the Comic Sans, low-res gifs, and repeating background images you can handle.

Among the features: a Spot the Skrull game, which challenges visitors to determine whether an image is of a friendly human or dreaded Skrull; a guestbook full of messages like “All your base are belong to us,” “This whole ‘Internet’ thing is a fad,” and “Is anyone else concerned about Y2K?!?”; and pictures of all the heroes. Chief among them is Captain Marvel herself, played by Brie Larson, though she’s joined by the likes of Nick Fury (a de-aged Samuel L. Jackson) and Walter Lawson/Mar-Vell (Jude Law).

“Captain Marvel” is directed by “It’s Kind of a Funny Story” and “Mississippi Grind” helmers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck; Boden is the first female filmmaker to take the reins of a Marvel movie. Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, and Annette Bening co-star in the film, which Disney will release in theaters on March 8.

