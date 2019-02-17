CAS Sound Mixing Awards: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Rocks On Toward Oscar

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (live action), “Free Solo” (documentary), and Wes Anderson’s stop-motion “Isle of Dogs” (upsetting the animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”) were the top sound-mixing winners at Saturday’s 55th annual CAS Awards (at the InterContinental Hotel).
In terms of the Oscar race, the popular Freddie Mercury biopic, starring Best Actor favorite Rami Malek, strengthened its frontrunning status. The emotional Live Aid concert footage, in particular, benefits from the thunderous IMAX presentation.
But “Bohemian Rhapsody” faces tough Oscar competition from “First Man,” “A Star Is Born,” “Roma,” and “Black Panther.” The latter three showcase the continuing versatility of Dolby Atmos.
TV winners included “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy; “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (Part 1) The Man Who Would Be Vogue; “Mozart in the Jungle”: Domo Arigato; and “Anthony Bourdain”: Parts Unknown (Bhutan)
Honorary awards were given to Steven Spielberg (Filmmaker Award), foley mixer Mary Jo Lang (President’s Award), and sound mixer Lee Orloff (Career Achievement Award).
Winners for the 55th CAS Awards:
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
Production Mixer – John Casali
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Re-recording Mixer – Niv Adiri, CAS
MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
“Isle of Dogs”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Darrin Moore
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio
Re-recording Mixer – Wayne Lemmer
Scoring Mixer – Xavier Forcioli
Scoring Mixer – Simon Rhodes
Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud, CAS
MOTION PICTURE – DOCUMENTARY
“Free Solo”
Production Mixer – Jim Hurst
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Ric Schnupp
Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
ADR Mixer – David Boulton
Foley Mixer – Joana Niza Braga
TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy
Production Mixer – Mathew Price, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Ron Bochar, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Miller, CAS
ADR Mixer – David Boulton
Foley Mixer – Steven Visscher
TELEVISION SERIES – HALF-HOUR
“Mozart in the Jungle”: Domo Arigato
Production Mixer – Ryotaro Harada
Re-recording Mixer – Andy D’Addario
Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jacobson, CAS
ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen
Foley Mixer – Gary DeLeone
TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES
“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (Part 1) The Man Who Would Be Vogue
Production Mixer – John Bauman, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Joe Earle, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Doug Andham, CAS
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz, CAS
Foley Mixer – Arno Stephanian
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
“Anthony Bourdain”: Parts Unknown (Bhutan)
Re-Recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon, CAS
WINNER CAS STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD
Anna Wozniewicz Chapman University – Orange, CA
WINNER CAS OUTSTANDING PRODUCT AWARD FOR POST PRODUCTION
RX 7 Manufacturer: iZotope, Inc.
WINNER CAS OUTSTANDING PRODUCT AWARD FOR PRODUCTION
Dugan Automixing in Sound Devices 633 Compact Mixer Manufacturer: Dan Dugan Sound Design
