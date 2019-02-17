CAS Sound Mixing Awards: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Rocks On Toward Oscar

"Free Solo" and "Isle of Dogs" took sound mixing honors for documentary and animation.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (live action), “Free Solo” (documentary), and Wes Anderson’s stop-motion “Isle of Dogs” (upsetting the animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”) were the top sound-mixing winners at Saturday’s 55th annual CAS Awards (at the InterContinental Hotel).

In terms of the Oscar race, the popular Freddie Mercury biopic, starring Best Actor favorite Rami Malek, strengthened its frontrunning status. The emotional Live Aid concert footage, in particular, benefits from the thunderous IMAX presentation.

But “Bohemian Rhapsody” faces tough Oscar competition from “First Man,” “A Star Is Born,” “Roma,” and “Black Panther.” The latter three showcase the continuing versatility of Dolby Atmos.

TV winners included “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy; “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (Part 1) The Man Who Would Be Vogue; “Mozart in the Jungle”: Domo Arigato; and “Anthony Bourdain”: Parts Unknown (Bhutan)

Honorary awards were given to Steven Spielberg (Filmmaker Award), foley mixer Mary Jo Lang (President’s Award), and sound mixer Lee Orloff (Career Achievement Award).

Winners for the 55th CAS Awards:

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Production Mixer – John Casali

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey

Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin

Re-recording Mixer – Niv Adiri, CAS

MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

“Isle of Dogs”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Darrin Moore

Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio

Re-recording Mixer – Wayne Lemmer

Scoring Mixer – Xavier Forcioli

Scoring Mixer – Simon Rhodes

Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud, CAS

MOTION PICTURE – DOCUMENTARY

“Free Solo”

Production Mixer – Jim Hurst

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Ric Schnupp

Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky

ADR Mixer – David Boulton

Foley Mixer – Joana Niza Braga

TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy

Production Mixer – Mathew Price, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Ron Bochar, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Miller, CAS

ADR Mixer – David Boulton

Foley Mixer – Steven Visscher

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF-HOUR

“Mozart in the Jungle”: Domo Arigato

Production Mixer – Ryotaro Harada

Re-recording Mixer – Andy D’Addario

Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jacobson, CAS

ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen

Foley Mixer – Gary DeLeone

TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES

“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (Part 1) The Man Who Would Be Vogue

Production Mixer – John Bauman, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Joe Earle, CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Doug Andham, CAS

ADR Mixer – Judah Getz, CAS

Foley Mixer – Arno Stephanian

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

“Anthony Bourdain”: Parts Unknown (Bhutan)

Re-Recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon, CAS

WINNER CAS STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

Anna Wozniewicz Chapman University – Orange, CA

WINNER CAS OUTSTANDING PRODUCT AWARD FOR POST PRODUCTION

RX 7 Manufacturer: iZotope, Inc.

WINNER CAS OUTSTANDING PRODUCT AWARD FOR PRODUCTION

Dugan Automixing in Sound Devices 633 Compact Mixer Manufacturer: Dan Dugan Sound Design

