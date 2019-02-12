‘Catastrophe’ Trailer: Amazon Bids Adieu to One of Its Best Comedies

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney's series about an unexpected family will tackle some of its biggest challenges before it ends.

As we established on our list of the Best Streaming Shows of All Time, “Catastrophe” is great. If, as the trailer for Season 4 of the peerless Amazon comedy indicates, these are the final episodes of the show, it looks like things will finish out just as great.

Rob (Rob Delaney) and Sharon (Sharon Horgan) pick back up from where the season-ending accident left off. Rob is trying to regain his sobriety, while Sharon is working to keep their family together. There are AA meetings and neck braces and promises of dinners with work colleagues. On top of all the personal and professional developments vying for their attention, there’s also the looming issue of Rob’s mother’s funeral.

The core cast of the series returns for Season 4, along with some new additions. National treasure David Alan Grier arrives as one of Rob’s friends, while Tobias Menzies pops up as Sharon’s doctor mere minutes after she references “Game of Thrones.” (No word yet on whether Rob and Sharon will also pick up “The Terror” as their new couple watch.)

Thematically, all the usual elements of the show seem to be here, too: questions of who takes the most responsibility in providing for their children, what extent each of them is allowed to follow their individual pursuits, and how much each of them can openly talk about the pitfalls of marriage and parenthood without getting questioning stares from strangers and co-workers alike.

There are a few more surprises to be found here than in the UK version of the trailer (which Delaney lovingly admitted to posting early).

Watch the full trailer (including some unexpected descriptions of Rob’s new health accessory) for the final season of “Catastrophe” below:

“Catastrophe” Season 4 premieres March 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.