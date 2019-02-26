Chadwick Boseman’s Reaction to ‘Green Book’ Winning Best Picture Oscar Goes Viral

Spike Lee wasn't the only person who had a priceless reaction to the controversial best picture win.

Chadwick Boseman may not have turned his back to the stage like Spike Lee, but he was spotted having a crucial reaction when the Oscars ended with “Green Book” being named Best Picture over the likes of “Roma,” “BlacKkKlansman,” and the actor’s own “Black Panther.” Cameras picked up Boseman turning to his “Black Panther” co-star Michael B. Jordan, who was sitting behind him, and giving what can only be described as suggestive side-eye. Of course it’s impossible to know what Boseman was thinking in that moment, but that didn’t stop the internet from having a field day with the brief clip.

As filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry summed up, “When you’re disappointed but not surprised.” Cherry’s Twitter post went viral with over 13,000 retweets and 54,000 likes. Boseman’s reaction quickly became a calling card for everyone’s general feeling about “Green Book” taking the Oscars’ biggest prize.

Spike Lee was more blatant in his disdain over “Green Book’s” victory. Deadline reported the night of the Oscars that Lee “got up from his seat and walked toward the back of the auditorium in a huff” when the Best Picture prize was announced. Lee “stormed to the back of the auditorium and when he came back he turned his back to the stage during the speech.” Speaking to press backstage for his Best Adapted Screenplay win, Lee said the “refs made a bad call” when asked about the “Green Book” win.

Boseman is teaming up with Lee for the director’s next movie, “Da 5 Bloods.” Filming is set to take place over the next two months in Thailand. “Da 5 Bloods” centers around Vietnam War veterans who return to the jungle and relive their loss of innocence.”

Chadwick Boseman’s reaction to Green Book winning the Oscar speaks for EVERYONE’S mood. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QJAy11pqBe — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard (@UpToTASK) February 25, 2019

When you’re disappointed but not surprised pic.twitter.com/t8tWvr55Ns — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 25, 2019

So @_MarcusD3_ captured Chadwick Boseman’s face when Green Book won, the perfect reaction gif pic.twitter.com/x8uAV66tEc — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 25, 2019

Omg this look from Chadwick Boseman when Green Book won Best Picture is everything. Almost makes the whole debacle worth it. #Oscars #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/8NL2WJEm1b — Andrea Shaw (@Andrea_Shaw90) February 25, 2019

Chadwick Boseman is all of us when Green Book was announced as Best Picture. pic.twitter.com/D3xGPKmkb1 — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) February 25, 2019

