‘Child’s Play’ First Trailer: Chucky Is Back, and He’s Terrorizing Aubrey Plaza

Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry co-star in director's Lars Klevberg update of the Chucky horror legend.

Cover your eyes, Chucky is back. Orion Pictures has released the first official trailer for “Child’s Play,” which hopes to do for killer doll Chucky what “It” did for evil clown Pennywise in 2017. The late addition to the “Child’s Play” franchise is directed by Lars Klevberg, the Norwegian director best known for adapting his 2015 horror short “Polaroid” into a long-delayed feature film that still hasn’t seen a theatrical release. “It” producers Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg are behind Chucky’s latest return to theaters.

“Child’s Play” stars newcomer Gabriel Bateman as Andy Barclay, a young boy who comes into the possession of a murderous doll. Aubrey Plaza stars as Andy’s mother, while “Atlanta” favorite Brian Tyree Henry plays the local detective investigating all of the recent murders. The new film is the first “Child’s Play” movie to be made without the involvement of series creator Don Mancini.

“Obviously my feelings were hurt,” Mancini said last year as production started. “You know, I had just done two movies…forgive me if I sound defensive, [they] were both at 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Even though they didn’t get theatrical releases, they were well regarded. And I did create the character and nurture the franchise for three fucking decades.”

“Child’s Play” will open in theaters nationwide June 21. Watch the first official trailer below.

