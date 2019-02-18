‘Combat Obscura’ Trailer: A Wartime Documentary the Marines Don’t Want You to See

Miles Lazoge's film first premiered at True/False last year.

Oscilloscope Laboratories has released the trailer for “Combat Obscura,” a war documentary that first premiered at last year’s True/False Film Festival. Directed by Miles Lagoze, who served as a videographer while deployed as a soldier in Afghanistan, the film also screened at AFI Docs and FIDMarseille, among others. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Just out of high school, at the age of 18, Miles Lagoze enlisted in the Marine Corps. He was deployed to Afghanistan where he served as Combat Camera — his unit’s official videographer, tasked with shooting and editing footage for the Corps’ recruiting purposes and historical initiatives. But upon discharging, Lagoze took all the footage he and his fellow cameramen shot, and he assembled quite simply the very documentary the Corps does not want you to see. ‘Combat Obscura’ is a groundbreaking look at the daily life of Marines in a war zone as told by the soldiers themselves. More than a mere compilation of violence, the edit ingeniously repurposes the original footage to reveal the intensity and paradoxes of an ambiguous war from an unvarnished perspective.”

Oscilloscope will release “Combat Obscura” in New York and Los Angeles, and select theaters across the country, on March 15. The film will also be available on VOD the same day.

