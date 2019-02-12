Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards Announce Categories for Inaugural Ceremony

There’s a new award show in town and it’s offering a place for reality shows to shine.
On Tuesday, the Broadcast Television Journalists Association and NPACT – the trade organization representing producers of nonfiction entertainment – announced the categories for the inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, dedicated to celebrating the best of unscripted, reality and nonfiction programming.
First announced in November, the ceremony aims to support and celebrate an often overlooked genre and includes a full slate of critic-chosen awards, two fan-voted awards, and three peer-voted awards recognizing those individuals who have made lasting industry contributions.
BTJA is already an established player in the awards game, recently joining forces with the Broadcast Film Critics Association to present the Critics’ Choice Awards, honoring both film and scripted television. The Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards will take place June 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, with submissions opening on March 4 and nominees announced May 6.
The newly-created ceremony is an adaptation of and will replace the NPACT Impact Awards held last year, which focused on celebrating the producers, buyers and agents of unscripted programming.
Categories for the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards are as follows:
- Best Competition Series
- Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety
- Best Structured Series
- Best Unstructured Series
- Best Ongoing Documentary Series
- Best Limited Documentary Series
- Best Short Form Series
- Best Interactive Show
- Best Live Show
- Best Talk Show
- Best Late Night Talk Show
- Best Entertainment News Show
- Best Culinary Show
- Best Game Show
- Best Travel/Adventure Show
- Best Business Show
- Best Animal/Nature Show
- Best Crime/Justice Show
- Best Sports Show
- Best Relationship Show
- Best Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden
- Best Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty
- Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series
- Best Show Host
- Male Star of the Year – chosen by fans
- Female Star of the Year – chosen by fans
