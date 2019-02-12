Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards Announce Categories for Inaugural Ceremony

The BTJA and NPACT announced the categories for the inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards celebrating nonfiction and reality programming.

There’s a new award show in town and it’s offering a place for reality shows to shine.

On Tuesday, the Broadcast Television Journalists Association and NPACT – the trade organization representing producers of nonfiction entertainment – announced the categories for the inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, dedicated to celebrating the best of unscripted, reality and nonfiction programming.

First announced in November, the ceremony aims to support and celebrate an often overlooked genre and includes a full slate of critic-chosen awards, two fan-voted awards, and three peer-voted awards recognizing those individuals who have made lasting industry contributions.

BTJA is already an established player in the awards game, recently joining forces with the Broadcast Film Critics Association to present the Critics’ Choice Awards, honoring both film and scripted television. The Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards will take place June 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, with submissions opening on March 4 and nominees announced May 6.

The newly-created ceremony is an adaptation of and will replace the NPACT Impact Awards held last year, which focused on celebrating the producers, buyers and agents of unscripted programming.

Categories for the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards are as follows:

Best Competition Series

Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety

Best Structured Series

Best Unstructured Series

Best Ongoing Documentary Series

Best Limited Documentary Series

Best Short Form Series

Best Interactive Show

Best Live Show

Best Talk Show

Best Late Night Talk Show

Best Entertainment News Show

Best Culinary Show

Best Game Show

Best Travel/Adventure Show

Best Business Show

Best Animal/Nature Show

Best Crime/Justice Show

Best Sports Show

Best Relationship Show

Best Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden

Best Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty

Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

Best Show Host

Male Star of the Year – chosen by fans

Female Star of the Year – chosen by fans

