‘Dear White People’: Justin Simien Reveals Season 3 Directors, Including Cheryl Dunye and Kimberly Peirce

“Dear White People” is returning for its third season later this year with a slate of directors that pays homage to its indie film roots. Ranging from the returning Kimberly Peirce to relative TV newcomers like Justin Tipping, the show continues to give gifted filmmakers a platform to shine.

“I’m so proud of how many female directors we have this season. It’s amazing,” said cast member Ashley Blaine Featherson during a Television Critics Association set visit. Series creator Justin Simien added, “I don’t need the mandate. It’s in the way I live my life. It’s a given to me that black women need to be telling these stories because black women make up the majority of our audience. “

Simien was excited to swoop in on two directors that some people may not have heard of. “Tiffany Johnson, who is amazing — you will be very aware of her. Her first episode of TV was ‘Boomerang’ the series, and the second was ours. We have her fresh out the gate,” he said. “Another one, Sam Bailey is on the come-up, who did [‘Brown Girls’]. She directs an episode, she’s a brand-new black female director.”

Also coming in this season are Cheryl Dunye (“The Watermelon Woman,” “The Owls”), Marta Cunningham (“Transparent,” “Star Trek: Discovery”), Tipping (“Kicks,” “The Chi”), Steven Tsuchida (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “On My Block”), and returning directors Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Peirce, and Simien himself.

Season 3 will pick up one of the threads from the finale, which is the introduction of the hitherto unseen narrator as a flesh-and-blood character on the series. In one of the final scenes of Season 2, Sam (Logan Browning) and Lionel (DeRon Horton) realized that The Order of X clues lead to a central place on campus. When they arrive, Giancarlo Esposito’s character appears from the shadows to greet them.

“There is more of him this season. We definitely pay that off. That’s all I can say about it,” said Simien. “The Order of X — the idea is that there’s this mysterious organization that’s just underneath our nose is going to save us all — we definitely lean very much into that. But we hope there are lots of twists and surprises as to what it all means along the way that will surprise and delight you. It’s a big part of this season. What it means, what it might mean for Giancarlo, Sam, and Lionel in particular, we definitely get into that.”

“Dear White People” also used Esposito’s character to announce the third season renewal:

”Dear White People” Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix. A Season 3 premiere date has not yet been announced.

