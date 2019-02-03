DGA Awards 2019: Full Winners List, Updating Live

Bradley Cooper, Alfonso Cuarón, Peter Farrelly, Spike Lee, and Adam McKay are competing for the top prize.

The 71st annual Directors Guild of America Awards are underway in Hollywood, meaning we’ll soon have a frontrunner in the Best Director race at the Oscars — there’s significant overlap between the two voting groups, and the DGA winner tends to be similarly awarded by the Academy. That was the case last year with Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” and whoever wins tonight will surely hope to repeat that good fortune.

Follow along for an updating list of the winners:

Feature Film

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Documentaries

Morgan Neville, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

RaMell Ross, “Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, “Free Solo”

Tim Wardle, “Three Identical Strangers”

Betsy West and Julie Cohen, “RBG”

First-Time Feature Film

Julieta Cervantes

Bo Burnham, “Eighth Grade” (winner)

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Carlos López Estrada, “Blindspotting”

Matthew Heineman, “A Private War”

Boots Riley, “Sorry to Bother You”

Drama Series

Jason Bateman — “Ozark” for “Reparations”

Lesli Linka Glatter — “Homeland” for “Paean to the People”

Chris Long — “The Americans” for “START”

Adam McKay — “Succession” for “Celebration”

Daina Reid — “The Handmaid’s Tale” for “Holly”

Comedy Series

HBO/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Donald Glover — “Atlanta” for “FUBU”

Bill Hader — “Barry” for “Chapter One: Make Your Mark” (winner)

Hiro Murai — “Atlanta” for “Teddy Perkins”

Daniel Palladino — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for “We’re Going to the Catskills!”

Amy Sherman-Palladino — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for “All Alone”

Movies for Television and Limited Series

Showtime

Cary Joji Fukunaga, “Maniac”

David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

Barry Levinson, “Paterno”

Ben Stiller, “Escape at Dannemora” (winner)

Jean-Marc Vallée, “Sharp Objects”

Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Regularly Scheduled Programming

Screencapped from YouTube, courtesy of NBC

Paul G. Casey, “Real Time with Bill Maher” for “#1633”

Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, and Dan Mazer, “Who Is America?” for “Episode 102”

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for “#480”

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” for “Host Adam Driver/Musical Guest Kanye West” (winner)

Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” for “Italian Election”

Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Specials

Louis J. Horvitz, the 60th Annual Grammy Awards (winner)

Tim Mancinelli and Glenn Clements, “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018”

Beth McCarthy-Miller, “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma”

Marcus Raboy, “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life”

Glenn Weiss, the 72nd Annual Tony Awards

Reality Programs

Neil P. DeGroot, “Better Late Than Never” for “How Do You Say Roots in German?”

Eytan Keller, “Iron Chef Gauntlet” for “Episode 201”

Patrick McManus, “American Ninja Warrior” for “Miami City Qualifiers”

Russell Norman, “The Final Table” for “Japan” (winner)

Bertram van Munster, “The Amazing Race” for “It’s Just a Million Dollars, No Pressure”

Children’s Programs

Allan Arkush, “A Series of Unfortunate Events” for “The Hostile Hospital: Part 1”

Jack Jameson, “When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special” (winner)

Greg Mottola, “The Dangerous Book for Boys” for “How to Walk on the Moon”

Barry Sonnenfeld, “A Series of Unfortunate Events” for “The Vile Village: Part 1”

Bo Welch, “A Series of Unfortunate Events” for “The Ersatz Elevator: Part 1”

