DGA Winner Alfonso Cuarón Builds Oscar Momentum for ‘Roma’

The DGA's top prize and the Oscar for Best Director rarely diverge.

For the fifth time in six years, a Mexican director took home the Director’s Guild of America’s top prize as Alfonso Cuarón won the DGA Award for “Roma” Saturday at the end of a long ceremony. It’s his second win after “Gravity,” for which he went on to win the directing Oscar; he is now the frontrunner for his second Academy Award, as the the two groups’ selections rarely diverge.

Cuarón is the second director in DGA history to win for a foreign-language film, after Ang Lee (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”). Last year’s DGA winner, Guillermo del Toro, who went on to win Best Director and Picture Oscars, happily presented the award to his old friend. “Gracias, cabrón,” said Cuarón.

Per usual, each of the five dramatic feature nominees got a chance to accept their medallion before the win. Spike Lee received a rousing standing ovation for his nomination medallion for “BlacKkKlansman.” “400 years ago, my ancestors were stolen from mother Africa,” Lee said, “and along with native people, built this motherfucker.”

Accepting the DGA Documentary award, Tim Wardle, the helmer of CNN/Neon’s “Three Identical Strangers” (which is not Oscar-nominated), said that Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” changed his life.

And given the chance to give Bradley Cooper the concession prize of Best First Feature for “A Star Is Born,” the directors went with Bo Burnham of “Eighth Grade.”

Film directors did well in several DGA categories. While Adam McKay did not win for “Vice,” he did take home a consolation prize for directing the drama series “Succession”; Ben Stiller won for Limited Series direction for “Escape at Dannemora”; and Spike Jonze took home an award for commercial directing.

When the DGA awards concluded, no woman had won an award in any category.

Meanwhile on a crowded guild awards weekend, producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” dominated the Annie Awards with seven wins and on Friday collected an ACE editing award, building more momentum for an Oscar upset over Brad Bird’s lauded “Incredibles 2.” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Favourite” also won Eddies, for drama and comedy, respectively, while “Free Solo” took the documentary win.

The Art Directors Guild, meanwhile, handed out awards to “Crazy Rich Asians” (contemporary), “Black Panther” (fantasy), “The Favourite” (period) and “Isle of Dogs” (animation).

