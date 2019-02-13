Don Cheadle Only Had an Hour to Decide Whether or Not to Join the MCU

The versatile actor had to make a quick decision before making the biggest move of his career and play James "Rhodey" Rhodes.

With as many moving parts and massive amounts of money involved in the decisions that shape the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’d expect some of the biggest pieces to be finalized through a process of patience, thoroughness, and diligence. For Don Cheadle, he had about a third of one of those movies’ runtime to decide whether he was in or out. On Tuesday night’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the actor described how his decade-long commitment came faster than he was expecting.

“I was at my daughter’s birthday party and I got a call and they said, ‘OK, it’s gonna happen. The offer is going to you. But we need this to happen kinda quickly, so we’re gonna give you an hour to decide,'” Cheadle told Meyers. “I said, ‘An hour? It’s like eight movies!'”

Cheadle does acknowledge that he’s glad he ended up taking the gig as James “Rhodey” Rhodes, which led to him playing War Machine in a number of films in the mammoth franchise. But it is a bit unusual that he wouldn’t have been able to sleep on things overnight.

Of course, now that he’s a core member of this global group, one of the perks is the occasional night out with some of his MCU cohorts. Cheadle shared another story about wanting to head to a London establishment and being concerned that they wouldn’t be able to all walk there without causing a commotion on the city’s streets. The end result was not quite what he and some of the other “Avengers” guys expected.

Watch how that story ends in the full interview clip below (which also pairs nicely with an explanation of the prop drugs they use on his new Showtime series “Black Monday”):

