Donald Trump Slams Spike Lee for Making ‘Racist Hit’ on the President During Oscar Speech

"Make the moral choice between love versus hate," Lee said during his Oscar speech about the upcoming election.

Donald Trump took to social media the morning after the Oscars to call out Spike Lee for putting a “racist hit” on him at the Academy Awards. Lee used his time on stage while accepting the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay to urge Americans to vote wisely in the upcoming 2020 presidential election. The director won the writing Oscar for “BlacKkKlansman.”

“When we regain our humanity it will be a powerful moment,” Lee said as the audience cheered. “The 2020 election is around the corner – let’s all mobilize and be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate.”

Trump hit back at Lee on Twitter, writing, “Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!”

Lee is an outspoken opponent of Trump. The ending of “BlacKkKlansman” is especially anti-Trump as it connects the dots between the film’s Ku Klax Klan storyline and Trump empowering white supremacists and domestic terrorism in the present day. Lee is often heard referring to Trump as “Agent Orange.”

The Oscar win for “BlacKkKlansman” gave Lee the first competitive Oscar of his career. The director previously was awarded an honorary Academy Award. IndieWire has reached out to Lee’s representatives for further comment on Trump’s remark.

Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

