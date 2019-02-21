Edgar Wright Horror Film ‘Last Night in Soho’ Casts ‘Leave No Trace’ Breakout Thomasin McKenzie

Matt Smith is also joining the cast, which already includes "The Witch" favorite Anya Taylor-Joy.

The cast for Edgar Wright’s upcoming horror movie “Last Night in Soho” is coming together. Matt Smith and “Leave No Trace” breakout Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie are joining the movie, which has already cast “The Witch” star and indie favorite Anya Taylor-Joy. None of the roles played by the three actors are being revealed. “Soho” is being co-financed by Focus Features and Film4 and features a script co-written by Wright and “Penny Dreadful” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Wright confirmed “Last Night in Soho” as his next directorial project in an interview with Empire magazine last month. The writer-director said the film is a psychological horror movie set in London that stars a female character in the lead role. As inspirations for the film, Wright cited the horror classics Roman Polanski’s “Repulsion” and Nicolas Roeg’s “Don’t Look Now.”

“I realized I had never made a film about central London — specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright told Empire. “With ‘Hot Fuzz’ and ‘Shaun of the Dead’ you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

“Last Night in Soho” will be Wright’s next narrative feature following “Baby Driver,” which turned into his biggest box office hit in the U.S. and around the world. While Wright intends to make a “Baby Driver” sequel and already has a final draft for that movie written, he’s deciding to go down the psychological horror route for the first time with his next directorial effort.

McKenzie’s casting is a big career move for the rising actress after she earned critical acclaim for Debra Granik’s “Leave No Trace.” The drama has earned the 18-year-old actress a ton of accolades this past awards season, including the National Board of Review Award for Breakthrough Performance.

Focus Features and Universal Pictures International are distributing “Last Night in Soho” worldwide. The film currently does not have a release date.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.