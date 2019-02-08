Ellen Page Calls Out Chris Pratt for Supporting ‘Infamously Anti-LGBTQ Church’

Page addressed the matter after Pratt spoke about his recent religion-inspired diet on "The Late Show."

Ellen Page put Chris Pratt on blast in a social media post sent to her 1.4 million Twitter followers that criticized his involvement with an “infamously” anti-LGBTQ church. Pratt appeared on the February 7 edition of CBS’ “The Late Show” to promote his animated sequel “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and spoke to host Stephen Colbert about a recent fast he did that was inspired by his religion.

Pratt identifies as a non-denominational Christian. The actor’s church, Hillsong, has made headlines for not “affirming” the LGBTQ lifestyle. In a statement released in August 2015, Hillsong global pastor Brian Houston said he “holds to traditional Christian thought on gay lifestyles and gay marriage” and that “God’s word is clear that marriage is between a man and a woman.”

“Hillsong Church welcomes ALL people but does not affirm all lifestyles,” the statement reads. “Put clearly, we do not affirm a gay lifestyle and because of this we do not knowingly have actively gay people in positions of leadership, either paid or unpaid. I recognise this one statement alone is upsetting to people on both sides of this discussion, which points to the complexity of the issue for churches all over the world.”

Reacting to Pratt talking about his religious-inspired fast, Page wrote on Twitter, “Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?”

Page is an outspoken member of the LGBTQ community. The actress recently made headlines for her own visit on “The Late Show” in which she condemned hateful leadership and criticized vice president Mike Pence for his anti-LGBTQ beliefs. Page stars in Netflix’s upcoming graphic novel adaptation “The Umbrella Academy,” which debuts February 15 on the streaming platform.

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 8, 2019

