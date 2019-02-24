Read Emma Stone’s Heartfelt Note to Fellow Oscar Nominee Marina de Tavira

"It's a huge honor to be nominated alongside you," Stone wrote.

Emma Stone and Marina de Tavira are technically competitors at the Oscars tonight, but there appears to be nothing but good feelings between the two. The “Roma” actress, who’s up for Best Supporting Actress, took to Instagram to share a brief note she received from her peer in “The Favourite”: “Marina, Congratulations! It’s a huge honor to be nominated alongside you. Have an incredible night!! xox, Emma Stone”

Tavira responded, “Good morning! The honor is all mine #EmmaStone what an incredible way to start the day.” Despite the many awards and nominations “Roma” has received throughout the last several months, de Tavira’s Oscar nod came as a surprise to even the most seasoned of prognosticators. “Roma” and “The Favourite” lead all contenders with 10 nominees each this year, and are against each other in most of the same categories — including Best Picture and Director.

Also up for Best Supporting Actress are Stone’s co-star Rachel Weisz, Amy Adams (for “Vice”), and Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), who’s expected to win.

