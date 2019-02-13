‘Frozen 2’ First Trailer: Elsa and Anna Return in Dazzling New Footage

Filmmakers Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee are back in the director's chair for the sequel to the Oscar-winning smash hit.

Elsa and Anna are back in the first trailer for Disney’s highly anticipated “Frozen 2.” The first footage from the animated sequel doesn’t give anything away about the sequel’s mysterious plot and instead goes overboard in delivering some dazzling footage of what looks to be major set pieces in the film, including Elsa running into the ocean and sliding off frozen waves. Original filmmakers Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee are back in the director’s chair for the sequel.

“Frozen 2” once again features Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel as the voices of Anna and Elsa, respectively. Also returning to the franchise is Josh Gad as snowman sidekick Olaf, Jonathan Gross as iceman Kristoff, and Santino Fontana as Hans. New additions include “Westworld” favorite Evan Rachel Wood and “This Is Us” Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown. The film is expected to be one of the year’s top grossers as the original “Frozen” earned $1.2 billion worldwide and became a cultural phenomenon.

The original “Frozen” won the Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (“Let It Go”). The animated sequel is Walt Disney Animation Studios’ big 2019 release and follows the success of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” last year. “Frozen 2” is one of several Disney tentpoles expected to boost the box office this year, others being “Avengers: Endgame,” “Toy Story 4,” “Dumbo,” “The Lion King,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

Disney will release “Frozen 2” in theaters nationwide November 22. Watch the first official trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.