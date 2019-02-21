‘Halo’: Showtime Series Enlists ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ Alum to Direct

Otto Bathurst, who directed the anthology series' first episode, was also behind the camera for last year's "Robin Hood."

Showtime’s impending “Halo” TV show is still shrouded in a layer of mystery: How exactly the series is going to adapt the mammoth video game franchise is something of an unknown at this point. But at least now audiences know who to expect behind the camera. The network announced on Thursday that Otto Bathurst will be directing the series. No stranger to helping get genre fare off the ground, Bathurst was also the director for the very first installment of “Black Mirror,” the porcine nightmare “The National Anthem.” In addition to his work on that anthology series, Bathurst also directed the opening trio of episodes of “Peaky Blinders.”

Bathurst’s debut feature was last fall’s latest attempt to reboot “Robin Hood.” Starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx, the film premiered to less than favorable reviews and grossed just $84 million worldwide. Still, Bathurst is also a part of the upcoming “His Dark Materials” series, currently in the works as a BBC/HBO co-production and expected later this year. That series will co-star James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

As for “Halo,” the series is still being showrun by Kyle Killen, whose various TV projects include “Lone Star” and “Awake.” Killen was also the writer of the 2011 film “The Beaver,” directed by and starring Jodie Foster. “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” director Rupert Wyatt was originally announced as a director on “Halo” before he and the show parted ways in December.

“Halo” is part of a slate of upcoming Showtime series that also includes the Boston-set crime drama “City on a Hill,” a Russell Crowe-starring Roger Ailes series called “The Loudest Voice,” and “Your Honor,” a legal-based limited series starring Bryan Cranston.

