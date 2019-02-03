‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Trailer: Offred Is Still in a Lot of Trouble

After last season left the future of the series wide open, here's how a few key characters play into what comes next on the Hulu drama.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” has seen no shortage of danger for its main characters. From the looks of the Emmy-winning series’ upcoming Season 3, that isn’t about to change anytime soon.

Hulu dropped a trailer for the series during Sunday night’s Super Bowl, offering a quick glimpse at what’s to come when the show returns. During the last batch of episodes, an attempted escape and an attempted rebellion each experienced different degrees of success for a few key characters, but the still-unanswered questions meant that many of the show’s loose ends can still be dealt with in drastically different ways.

Writing about last July’s season-closing episode, IndieWire’s Liz Shannon Miller explained, “In general, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is clearly teetering between its potential to become more of an ensemble drama and its title-issued mandate to tell the story of a Handmaid, singular. The finale didn’t assuage any concerns on that issue…But the big challenge now is showing us what happens next. What does it really mean to fight while also balancing all the other elements that have helped the show grow beyond one novel to what feels like a very real world.”

While audiences likely won’t know for sure how they fit into the overall scheme of the season, expect longtime ensemble members Elisabeth Moss, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, and Alexis Bledel to figure into the ongoing tale of Gilead and beyond. Both of the show’s first two seasons premiered toward the end of April — with prized Emmy eligibility on the line, expect a premiere date for Season 3 that doesn’t stray too far from that precedent.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 3 premieres later this year on Hulu.

