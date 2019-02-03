‘Hanna’ TV Show Preview Available to Watch Tonight

The first episode will start streaming tonight after the Super Bowl festivities.

Today, the entire nation turns to two dueling sides using strategy and physical skill to claim victory while pursuing a common goal where a tiny piece of metal carries undue influence over the outcome. We are of course talking about the new Amazon series “Hanna.”

The show, which debuts in its entirety in March, will make its first episode available to watch for Prime Video subscribers tonight, following an ad during the football that’s also happening today. Following the game, anyone with an account has 24 hours to watch that opening installment, in advance of the series’ official debut next month. (For those without a subscription, Prime Video made the first ten minutes available to watch on Twitter.)

Based on Joe Wright’s 2011 film, the series follows the title character, stolen from a hospital at a young age and systematically trained to become the ultimate field operative in a mysterious, ongoing battle. Esme Creed-Miles stars as Hanna, trying to figure out why ex-CIA agent Erik (Joel Kinnaman) crafted her into a ruthless fighting machine. As the Super Bowl sneak peek hints below, there’s another interested party following Hanna: current CIA employee Marissa (Mireille Enos), who’s determined to be the first to find her.

Sarah Adina Smith (previously behind the camera for the films “The Midnight Swim” and “Buster’s Mal Heart”) directed the first two episodes of the series. David Farr, who was also behind the script for the original film, created this TV adaptation and is a writer on the show as well.

Until the series premieres in full next month, here’s a quick look at what to expect (featuring a cover from Karen O, which is usually a sign that a project is great):

“Hanna” premieres in March on Amazon Prime Video.

