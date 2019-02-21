‘Haunting of Hill House’ Season 2 Revealed: Netflix to Reimagine Henry James

A cryptic teaser reveals Season 2 will tackle the famous 1898 horror novella "The Turn of the Screw."

Mike Flanagan and Netflix are officially moving forward with “The Haunting of Hill House” Season 2. As the creator previously teased, the show will move forward as an anthology series and take on a brand new story separate from the first season’s Crain family narrative. The debut “Hill House” season reimagined Shirley Jackson’s 1959 horror novel of the same name, and it appears the second season will do the same for another famous ghost story.

Netflix announced the second season of “Hill House” with a cryptic teaser (embedded below) that encouraged viewers to listen closely to the audio. The whispering voice in the background says the following: “The terrace and the whole place, the lawn and the garden beyond it, all I could see of the park, were empty with a great emptiness.” Fans were quick to point out the line comes from Henry James’ 1898 ghost story “The Turn of the Screw,” which means “Hill House” Season 2 will reimagine that text and its famous setting of “Bly Manor.”

Netflix has confirmed that “Hill House” Season 2 will officially be titled “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” James’ ghost story takes place at the eponymous old mansion and centers around two orphans under the care of a young governess. The woman becomes convinced the mansion is haunted after her mind slowly begins to unravel the more time she spends inside.

Flanagan has been vocal about wanting to turn “Hill House” into an anthology series after the first season finale closed the door on the Crain family. “As far as I’ve ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told. It’s done,” the creator told Entertainment Weekly last year. “I love the idea of an anthology as well. But to me, I felt like the Crains have been through enough, and we left them exactly as we all wanted to remember them, those of us who worked on it.”

“The Haunting of Hill House” will return for its second season in 2020. Watch Netflix’s announcement in the video below.

