‘Her Smell’ Trailer: Elisabeth Moss Delivers A Volatile Tour-De-Force

Alex Ross Perry uses a five-act structure to get to the heart of a volatile punk rocker.

Elisabeth Moss has become one of television’s most powerhouse performers thanks to her Emmy-winning role on Hulu’s drama series “The Handmaid’s Tale” — not to mention seven previous Emmy nominations (six for “Mad Men” and one for “Top of the Lake”) — and now she’s about to become the same on the big screen thanks to “Her Smell.” The punk music drama reunites Moss with her “Listen Up Philip” and “Queen of Earth” director Alex Ross Perry, but never has the actress gotten this volatile and monstrous of a role to sink her teeth into.

“Her Smell” stars Moss as Becky Something, the lead singer of the all-female punk group Something She. Perry’s script uses a five-act structure that tells Becky’s entire story through fiv extended scenes that match the character’s drug-raddled claustrophobia and emotional release. Becky has a young daughter but has not given up her hardcore punk edge, even though it puts her at odds with her bandmates and her own legacy. The arrival of a new girl group on the punk scene is the first of many changes that force Becky to confront her demons.

Starring opposite Moss is an impressive female ensemble that includes Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne, Virginia Madsen, Ashley Benson, Dylan Gelula, and Agyness Deyn. “Legion” star Dan Stevens plays Becky’s ex-boyfriend and Eric Stoltz appears as Something She’s supportive and long suffering manager.

In his B+ review out of the Toronto International Film Festival last year, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich called Elisabeth Moss “one of the most noxious movie characters of all time” while raving that “Alex Ross Perry’s intimate punk epic dares you to walk out from the moment it starts, but rewards those who stick it out to the end.”

“Her Smell” is one of several high profile projects Moss has lined up for 2019. The actress will reprise her role of Offred in the third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” set to debut June 5 on Hulu, and she stars opposite Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o in Jordan Peele’s “Us,” in theaters March 22.

Gunpowder and Sky will release “Her Smell” in select theaters April 12. Watch the official trailer below.

