The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2019 (A Running List)

The below list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — which we define to include independent, foreign (including Bollywood films), and/or documentary films — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2019 AND/OR were acquired or produced for 2019 distribution by an independent distributor (including STX Films, Annapurna, A24, Entertainment Studios, Amazon, Netflix, Aviron, Global Road, and Bleecker Street) or a studio or its specialty division (including Fox Searchlight, Sony Pictures Classics, and Focus Features).
When provided, this list also includes budgets for each film. Last year’s list can be found here.
Grosses include all reported grosses (via BoxOfficeMojo) up to February 5, 2019. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon.
1. “The Upside”
Distributor: STX (purchased from TWC)
Budget (if reported): $37.5M
Release Date: January 11
Opening Theater Count: 3,080
Opening Average: $6,609
Current Gross: $76,116,121
2. “Serenity”
Distributor: Aviron
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: January 25
Opening Theater Count: 2,561
Opening Average: $1,724
Current Gross: $7,718,973
3. “Replicas”
Distributor: Entertainment Studios
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: January 11
Opening Theater Count: 2,329
Opening Average: $1,020
Current Gross: $4,021,697
4. “Perfect Strangers”
Distributor: Pantelion
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: January 11
Opening Theater Count: 132
Opening Average: $3,202
Current Gross: $953,531
5. “Mojin: The Worm Valley”
Distributor: Well Go USA
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: January 4
Opening Theater Count: 17
Opening Average: $2,975
Current Gross: $101,516
6. “The Invisibles”
Distributor: Greenwich
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: January 25
Opening Theater Count: 4
Opening Average: $6,791
Current Gross: $69,579
7. “Who Will Write Our History”
Distributor: Abramorama
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: January 18
Opening Theater Count: 1
Opening Average: $13,390
Current Gross: $68,735
8. “Arctic”
Distributor: Bleecker Street
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: February 1
Opening Theater Count: 4
Opening Average: $12,720
Current Gross: $54,876
9. “Belle and Sebastian, Friends for Life”
Distributor: Entertainment One
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: January 25
Opening Theater Count: 3
Opening Average: $12,672
Current Gross: $52,634
10. “The Image Book”
Distributor: Kino Lorber (acquired at Cannes)
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: January 25
Opening Theater Count: 33
Opening Average: $420
Current Gross: $47,744
11. “The Heiresses”
Distributor: Distrib Films
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: January 16
Opening Theater Count: 2
Opening Average: $5,652
Current Gross: $41,220
12. “An Acceptable Loss”
Distributor: IFC
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: January 18
Opening Theater Count: 1
Opening Average: $3,447
Current Gross: $30,199
13. “What Is Democracy?”
Distributor: Zeitgeist
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: January 16
Opening Theater Count: 1
Opening Average: 6,284
Current Gross: $25,630
14. “Touch Me Not”
Distributor: Kino Lorber
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: January 11
Opening Theater Count: 1
Opening Average: $5,616
Current Gross: $13,039
15. “In Like Flynn”
Distributor: Blue Fox Entertainment
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: January 25
Opening Theater Count: 27
Opening Average: $246
Current Gross: $11,255
16. “The Aspern Papers”
Distributor: Cohen Media Group
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: January 11
Opening Theater Count: 10
Opening Average: $928
Current Gross: $9,277
17. “Piercing”
Distributor: Greenwich (acquired at Sundance)
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: February 1
Opening Theater Count: 18
Opening Average: $486
Current Gross: $8,752
18. “The Wild Pear Tree”
Distributor: Cinema Guild
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: January 30
Opening Theater Count: 1
Opening Average: $4,923
Current Gross: $5,905
19. “Daughter of Mine”
Distributor: Strand
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: February 1
Opening Theater Count: 2
Opening Average: $2,724
Current Gross: $5,447
20. “Malek”
Distributor: Entertainment One
Budget (if reported): N/A
Release Date: January 18
Opening Theater Count: 3
Opening Average: $742
Current Gross: $4,898
