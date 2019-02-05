The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2019 (A Running List)

Refreshed weekly, here's a chart of the year's twenty highest-grossing specialty films.

The below list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — which we define to include independent, foreign (including Bollywood films), and/or documentary films — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2019 AND/OR were acquired or produced for 2019 distribution by an independent distributor (including STX Films, Annapurna, A24, Entertainment Studios, Amazon, Netflix, Aviron, Global Road, and Bleecker Street) or a studio or its specialty division (including Fox Searchlight, Sony Pictures Classics, and Focus Features).

When provided, this list also includes budgets for each film. Last year’s list can be found here.

Grosses include all reported grosses (via BoxOfficeMojo) up to February 5, 2019. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon.

1. “The Upside”

Distributor: STX (purchased from TWC)

Budget (if reported): $37.5M

Release Date: January 11

Opening Theater Count: 3,080

Opening Average: $6,609

Current Gross: $76,116,121

2. “Serenity”

Distributor: Aviron

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: January 25

Opening Theater Count: 2,561

Opening Average: $1,724

Current Gross: $7,718,973

3. “Replicas”

Distributor: Entertainment Studios

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: January 11

Opening Theater Count: 2,329

Opening Average: $1,020

Current Gross: $4,021,697

4. “Perfect Strangers”

Distributor: Pantelion

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: January 11

Opening Theater Count: 132

Opening Average: $3,202

Current Gross: $953,531

5. “Mojin: The Worm Valley”

Distributor: Well Go USA

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: January 4

Opening Theater Count: 17

Opening Average: $2,975

Current Gross: $101,516

6. “The Invisibles”

Distributor: Greenwich

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: January 25

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $6,791

Current Gross: $69,579

7. “Who Will Write Our History”

Distributor: Abramorama

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: January 18

Opening Theater Count: 1

Opening Average: $13,390

Current Gross: $68,735

8. “Arctic”

Distributor: Bleecker Street

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: February 1

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $12,720

Current Gross: $54,876

9. “Belle and Sebastian, Friends for Life”

Distributor: Entertainment One

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: January 25

Opening Theater Count: 3

Opening Average: $12,672

Current Gross: $52,634

Kino Lorber

10. “The Image Book”

Distributor: Kino Lorber (acquired at Cannes)

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: January 25

Opening Theater Count: 33

Opening Average: $420

Current Gross: $47,744

11. “The Heiresses”

Distributor: Distrib Films

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: January 16

Opening Theater Count: 2

Opening Average: $5,652

Current Gross: $41,220

12. “An Acceptable Loss”

Distributor: IFC

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: January 18

Opening Theater Count: 1

Opening Average: $3,447

Current Gross: $30,199

13. “What Is Democracy?”

Distributor: Zeitgeist

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: January 16

Opening Theater Count: 1

Opening Average: 6,284

Current Gross: $25,630

14. “Touch Me Not”

Distributor: Kino Lorber

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: January 11

Opening Theater Count: 1

Opening Average: $5,616

Current Gross: $13,039

15. “In Like Flynn”

Distributor: Blue Fox Entertainment

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: January 25

Opening Theater Count: 27

Opening Average: $246

Current Gross: $11,255

16. “The Aspern Papers”

Distributor: Cohen Media Group

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: January 11

Opening Theater Count: 10

Opening Average: $928

Current Gross: $9,277

17. “Piercing”

Distributor: Greenwich (acquired at Sundance)

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: February 1

Opening Theater Count: 18

Opening Average: $486

Current Gross: $8,752

18. “The Wild Pear Tree”

Distributor: Cinema Guild

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: January 30

Opening Theater Count: 1

Opening Average: $4,923

Current Gross: $5,905

19. “Daughter of Mine”

Distributor: Strand

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: February 1

Opening Theater Count: 2

Opening Average: $2,724

Current Gross: $5,447

20. “Malek”

Distributor: Entertainment One

Budget (if reported): N/A

Release Date: January 18

Opening Theater Count: 3

Opening Average: $742

Current Gross: $4,898

