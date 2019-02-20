‘The Highwaymen’ Trailer: Woody Harrelson, Kevin Costner Hunt Down Bonnie and Clyde

"The Blind Side" director John Lee Hancock teams up with Netflix for this R-rated period crime film.

Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner are teaming up with Netflix and director John Lee Hancock for the upcoming period crime film “The Highwaymen.” The drama, written by “Marco Polo” creator John Fusco, flips the script on the Bonnie and Clyde narrative by telling the story from the perspective of the two Texas Rangers who were tasked with hunting the infamous robbers down and bringing them to justice.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “‘The Highwaymen’ follows the untold true story of the legendary detectives who brought down Bonnie and Clyde. When the full force of the FBI and the latest forensic technology aren’t enough to capture the nation’s most notorious criminals, two former Texas Rangers (Costner and Harrelson) must rely on their gut instincts and old school skills to get the job done.”

“The Highwaymen” is the latest release for Hancock following his 2016 drama “The Founder.” The director’s other credits include “Saving Mr. Banks,” “The Alamo,” “The Rookie,” and “The Blind Side,” which earned a Best Picture nomination and famously won Sandra Bullock the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Hancock has spent most of his career making family-oriented dramas, which makes “The Highwaymen” a rare venture into R-rated territory. The supporting cast includes Kathy Bates, John Carroll Lynch, Kim Dickens, and Thomas Mann.

Ahead of its release on Netflix, “The Highwaymen” will world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 10. The film is Costner’s first since appearing in a supporting role in Aaron Sorkin’s “Molly’s Game,” although he had a starring role on Paramount TV’s Western drama series “Yellowstone.” Harrelson, meanwhile, appeared in 2018 tentpoles “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “Venom.”

“The Highwaymen” will be available to stream globally on Netflix starting March 29. Watch the official trailer below.

