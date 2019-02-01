‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba Make Action Movie Heaven

"Deadpool 2" director David Leitch is behind the camera for this explosive "Fast & Furious" spinoff movie.

Universal Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” and it’s more or less action movie heaven thanks to the ultimate pairing of Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba. Both Johnson and Statham are reprising their characters from the “Fast & Furious” movies, while Elba joins the franchise as a villain with manufactured superhuman strength.

“Hobbs & Shaw” is set two years after the events of “The Fate of the Furious.” Federal agent Luke Hobbs (Johnson) reveals he must join forces with his old ally Deckard Shaw (Statham) in order to stop a new threat emerging from the international terrorist known as Brixton (Elba). “The Crown” breakout Vanessa Kirby also stars as MI6 agent and Deckard’s sister Hattie Shaw. The cast also includes Eddie Marsden, Eiza Gonzalez, and Helen Mirren, reprising her role as Shaw’s mother.

For this latest “Fast & Furious” entry, director David Leitch steps behind the camera. Leitch last helmed “Deadpool 2,” which made over $300 million at the U.S. box office last summer. The director’s other credits include “Atomic Blonde” and the first “John Wick” movie with Chad Stahelski.

Universal Pictures will release “Hobbs & Show” in theaters nationwide August 2. Watch the official trailer below.

