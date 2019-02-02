IndieWire Toasts Female Filmmakers at Sundance Dinner With Canada Goose

Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” and Nisha Ginatra’s “Late Night” scored headline-making big-money deals at Sundance, and both filmmakers attended IndieWire’s dinner.

IndieWire’s annual Female Filmmakers Dinner at the Sundance Film Festival, presented by Canada Goose, took place on January 27 and celebrated women directors such as Kyra Sedgwick, Jennifer Kent, Lulu Wang, Nisha Ganatra, and Penny Lane. The event took place at the Canada Goose Basecamp on Main Street in the heart of Park City, Utah.

This year’s Sundance lineup was particularly impressive in the way it put women directors in the spotlight, with 53% of the films in the U.S. Dramatic Competition having been helmed by women. Some have even resulted in big-money deals, including A24’s acquisition of Lulu Wang’s delicate family dramedy “The Farewell” for $6 million and Amazon’s extraordinary $13 million payout for Nisha Ganatra’s Mindy Kaling-scripted comedy “Late Night.”

IndieWire editor in chief Dana Harris toasted these women in a speech at the start of the dinner saying, “I’m just taken by the sheer breadth of talent in this room”

What all of these films share are a personal vision and bold directorial choices, from Jennifer Kent’s “The Nightingale,” the follow-up to her instant-classic horror film “The Babadook” to Penny Lane’s “Hail Satan?” about the simultaneously ironic and sincere efforts of the Satanic Temple to advocate for separation of church and state in the U.S.

Clayton Chase for IndieWire

Even filmmakers still trying to get features off the ground were present at IndieWire’s dinner, such as Kyra Sedgwick, whose short film “Girls Weekend” is a proof-of-concept for a feature she’s hoping to make. One thing is certain: we can’t wait to see what all these filmmakers do next.

Here’s the full list of directors who attended the IndieWire Female Filmmakers Dinner at Sundance, presented by Canada Goose.

Kyra Sedgwick – Girls Weekend

Sophie Hyde – Animals

Lulu Wang – The Farewell

Samantha Buck & Marie Schlingmann – Sister Aimee

Martha Stephens – To The Stars

Nisha Ganatra – Late Night

Ursula Macfarlane – Untouchable

Penny Lane – Hail Satan?

Jennifer Kent – The Nightingale

