‘Into the Badlands’ Trailer: AMC Martial Arts Drama Finishes Off with a War

Daniel Wu and the rest of the cast return for one last eight-episode run to see who will emerge victorious.

TV certainly doesn’t lack for shows about saving “the fate of humanity,” as one character explains in the latest trailer for the AMC series “Into the Badlands.” But then again, since its premiere in the fall of 2015, this TV martial arts epic has never been a show to do things like other series would. In grand AMC tradition, the show split up its final super-sized season into two halves, the latter premiering late next month. This farewell batch of eight episodes sees the culmination of a growing arc, featuring the power-hungry Pilgrim (Babou Ceesay) threatening to track drastic cosmic action that could spell doom for nearly every other character on the series. Sunny (Daniel Wu) is juggling an attempt to thwart Pilgrim’s plans with plenty of his own personal battles, including another threat in the form of a vengeance-hungry M.K. (Aramis Knight).

This Season 3 wrap-up will bring back a number of the show’s central cast, including Nick Frost, Lorraine Toussaint, Emily Beecham, Orla Brady, Ally Ioannides, Sherman Augustus, Ella-Rae Smith and Lewis Tan.

As IndieWire’s resident “Into the Badlands” expert Liz Shannon Miller wrote of the series at the beginning of Season 3, “Loyalties may change, but one thing remains constant on ‘Badlands’: The giddy glee taken in the glorious and dazzling fight scenes, which are just hyperreal enough to tap into a delight over the spectacle, as opposed to dismay over the deaths that ensue…If you’re able to buy in, as the cast flies through the air with swords drawn, childlike glee is the natural reaction.”

To see how much these upcoming farewell episodes continue that trend, watch the trailer below:

“Into the Badlands” begins its final stretch of episodes on Sunday, March 24.

