James Cameron Verifies Those Crazy ‘Avatar’ Sequel Titles, But They Aren’t Locked Just Yet

Whether or not the titles actually get used is another story.

James Cameron was the fury of the internet last November after BBC News leaked the alleged titles for the director’s four planned “Avatar” sequels. The official titles were, quite frankly, insane sounding: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar: The Seed Bearer,” “Avatar: The Tulkun Rider,” and “Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.” These sequel titles were just rumors at the time, but that didn’t stop moviegoers from mocking Cameron and the idea of a movie called “The Seed Bearer” potentially grossing one billion dollars worldwide.

Was the backlash justified? Somewhat, considering Cameron has finally verified the titles. During the press tour for “Alita: Battle Angel,” which Cameron serves as producer on, the director told Entertainment Tonight, “I can neither confirm nor deny — alright, here’s what I’ll tell ya: Those titles are among titles that are in consideration. And no final decisions have been made yet.”

So yes, the upcoming 2020 sequel could be titled “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The decision on what each sequel will be called will most likely come down to Cameron and Disney, which now will be distributing the “Avatar” sequels because of the Disney-Fox merger. “The Way of Water” is relatively accessible (and fits with Cameron’s tease that the first sequel will explore the “Avatar” universe’s underwater worlds), but Disney might think releasing a movie called “The Seed Bearer” or “The Quest for Eywa” is too much of a marketing challenge.

The “Avatar” sequels will reunite stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. Cameron’s “Titanic” star Kate Winslet is also joining the franchise as a free-diver who the actress says is “a pivotal character in the ongoing story.” Returning cast members also include CCH Pounder, Stephan Lang, and Sigourney Weaver, who is reportedly playing an entirely new character from the scientist she played in the first “Avatar.”

The first sequel, which could be “The Way of Water,” opens in theaters December 18, 2020. The third entry, potentially “The Seed Bearer,” will open the following year, December 17, 2021.

