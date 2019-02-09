Jennifer Tilly Throws Shade at the ‘Child’s Play’ Reboot: ‘#NotMyChucky’

The Bride of Chucky is none too pleased with the new film.

The Bride of Chucky isn’t happy about the “Child’s Play” reboot. Jennifer Tilly, who provided the voice of Tiffany Valentine in the horror franchise’s four most recent installments, threw shade at the upcoming film with a pointed tweet: “New “Chucky” movie? Ummm…no. Tiffany and I are gonna sit this one out. #NotmyChucky,” the actress wrote alongside a photo of herself and the doll in question. That she did so the same day the new movie’s first trailer was released probably isn’t a coincidence.

Tilly lent her distinct voice to “Bride of Chucky,” “Seed of Chucky,” “Curse of Chucky,” and “Cult of Chucky,” which is to say that she’s been involved with the series for nearly 20 years. Writer and producer Don Mancini, who created “Child’s Play” in 1988, is likewise unhappy with the reboot — and not involved with it in any way.

“Obviously my feelings were hurt,” he said during an appearance on the Post Mortem podcast. “You know, I had just done two movies…forgive me if I sound defensive, [they] were both at 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Even though they didn’t get theatrical releases, they were well regarded. And I did create the character and nurture the franchise for three fucking decades.” Mancini wrote all seven “Child’s Play” movies and directed the last three.

Lars Klevberg is helming the upcoming reboot from a script by Tyler Burton Smith, with Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, and Brian Tyree Henry starring. United Artists will release the new version of “Child’s Play” in theaters on June 21.

New “Chucky” movie? Ummm…no. Tiffany and I are gonna sit this one out. #NotmyChucky pic.twitter.com/OcILcYLfXe — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) February 8, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.