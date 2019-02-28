Jessica Chastain: ‘It: Chapter Two’ Features Most Blood Ever Used in a Horror Scene

So much blood was used that the Oscar winner found herself pulling out fake blood from her eyeballs the next day.

One of the most anticipated studio movies of the year is “It: Chapter Two,” and yet Warner Bros. has yet to reveal any official photos or footage from the horror sequel. The original “It,” which opened in theaters September 2017, was a massive blockbuster, grossing $327 million in the U.S. and just over $700 million globally to become the highest grossing horror movie in history (unadjusted for inflation). While the studio continues to keep “Chapter Two” under lock and key, Jessica Chastain dropped a minor nugget of information during her February 27 interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“I’m gonna say something and I think I’m gonna be in trouble but I’m gonna do it,” Chastain said. “It might be a spoiler, but in the movie there’s a scene that someone said on set that it’s the most blood that’s ever been in a horror film in a scene. The next day I was pulling [fake] blood out of my eyeballs.”

Chastain’s minor detail is actually pretty major considering the amount of blood that was used in the first “It” movie to depict Beverley’s bathroom hallucination. Chastain is starring in the sequel as the adult version of Beverley, played by Sophia Lillis in the first film. Will adult Bev suffer a similar bloody vision as her childhood self? Chastain’s tease certainly makes that a possibility.

“It: Chapter Two” is once again directed by Andy Muschietti, who previously directed Chastain in the horror movie “Mama.” Starring opposite Chastain as the adult member of the Loser Club are James MacAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, and Andy Bean. Bill Skarsgård is returning to the franchise as the villainous evil clown Pennywise.

Warner Bros. will release “It: Chapter Two” in theaters nationwide on September 6. Watch Chastain tease the horror sequel in the video below.

