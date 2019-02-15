J.J. Abrams Wraps ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Filming With Emotional Cast Photo

Oscar Isaac looks genuinely upset to say goodbye to his co-stars and Poe Dameron.

J.J. Abrams has announced “Star Wars: Episode IX” is officially done with principal photography. The director took to social media to mark the occasion with an emotional photo of cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac hugging on set. The photo was taken on a desert-looking set that seems similar to Jakku, the planet where Ridley’s character Rey is from and where the current trilogy began in “The Force Awakens.” The only thing the photo confirms for sure is just how emotional Oscar Isaac was to say goodbye to Poe and his co-stars.

“Star Wars: Episode IX” is still untitled, although an official title could be coming soon now that production is wrapped. The film will pick up after the events of Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi,” which ended with the few Resistance members left alive clinging onto a newfound sense of hope in their fight against the First Order. In addition to the actors in the photo above, cast members Adam Driver, Anthony Daniels, Lupita Nyong’o, and Domhnall Gleeson will all reprise their franchise characters. New cast members are being played by Richard E. Grant and Keri Russell.

Abrams is returning to the franchise as a director following “The Force Awakens.” “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow was originally set to direct “Episode IX” but left the project over creative differences with Lucasfilm. Mark Hamill is set to reprise his role of Luke Skywalker in mysterious fashion, as the character appeared to have become one with the Force in “The Last Jedi.” The late Carrie Fisher will once again appear as General Leia using unused footage Abrams shot on “The Force Awakens.”

“It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on ‘Episode IX,'” Abrams wrote in a caption accompanying the photo and the announcement. “There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all.”

Disney will release “Star Wars: Episode IX” nationwide December 20. Check out Abrams’ post below. Production on the film started August 1.

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

