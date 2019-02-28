Jonah Hill Shuts Down His Internet Bullies by Offering Help: ‘I’m Here For You’

"I want to offer to talk to people in pain and will donate as much of my free time to this as possible," Hill announced on social media.

Jonah Hill says he’s planning to spend more of his free time helping “people in pain” after being the victim of social media cyberbullying. The “Mid90s” writer-director posted to Instagram a comment in which a follower bullied him for being a “fucking poser pompous douchebag.” The commenter took issue over Hill making his directorial debut about skateboarders.

“You were a fat nerd when you were a kid and the fact that you think you were a skater isn’t being true to yourself,” the commenter wrote. “Embrace that you were a dork and be real.”

Hill took it upon himself to directly respond on Instagram to the commenter. “I was both. That is being true to myself,” Hill wrote. “I can tell you’re in a lot of pain. That must feel shitty. Hit me up if you need someone to talk to. Anger is just sadness held in too long. I’m here for you dude.”

The interaction resulted in Hill making a larger declaration about wanting to spend more time reaching out to people in need. I see a lot of anger on here,” Hill wrote. “At first it sucks to read and then I realize it’s just the pain of that person repackaged and redirected. I want to keep my word to offer to talk to people in pain and will donate as much of my free time to this as possible.”

“I’m realizing there are more than I can personally handle,” the actor continued. “Maybe there’s a way to structure this so there’s a number you can call and just talk to people with that anger and pain instead of doing something negative with it. I’m down to give as much of my free time as possible to this endeavor but maybe some of you can help me start something for real. If anyone has any experience with this kind of thing maybe we can start a service and all volunteer? I don’t know. This is just a thought and I’d love to explore a way to do it with any of you out there.”

Hill’s directorial debut opened in theaters last October from A24 after earning positive reviews out of the Toronto International Film Festival. Next up for Hill is directing a music video for Vampire Weekend, which is scheduled to debut later this year.

