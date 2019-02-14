‘Killing Eve’: Season 2 First Trailer Finds More Obsession Around Every Corner

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer pick up right where they left off in the sophomore season of BBC America's breakout hit.

“Killing Eve” was one of last year’s most pleasant surprises. A critically acclaimed hit, the BBC America thriller landed a prominent spot on IndieWire’s Best TV Shows of 2018 list.

Judging by the first teaser the network unveiled Thursday, the show is following that breakout season with more of what audiences loved in the first place. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer return as intelligence officer Eve Polastri and single-monikered assassin Villanelle, who somehow managed to turn the tables on each other over the course of the opening season.

The season picks up where last year’s finale left off, with both women still on each other’s trail after their last fateful encounter. Eve is seemingly filled with both regret and bonbons, while Villanelle is still finding creative ways to inform her victims that she’s about to murder them in cold blood.

Still, Villanelle’s lingering stab wound and Eve’s trepidation about the true nature of her search seem like they’re not going away anytime soon. (A reaction shot from Eve does not bode well for whoever she’s looking at.) So let the twin obsessions commence when the show returns at the beginning of April.

“Killing Eve” Season 2 also includes Fiona Shaw as Eve’s boss, Carolyn Martens (ready to share more tales of rodents of phenomenal abilities) as well as a change of command, with the delightfully named Emerald Fennell taking over from series creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. A first-time showrunner, Fennell is also a veteran actress whose upcoming roles include Camilla Parker-Bowles in Seasons 3 and 4 of Netflix’s “The Crown.”

Watch the full teaser (including another moody cover of “Addicted to Love”) below:

“Killing Eve” Season 2 premieres Sunday, April 7 on BBC America.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.