Live Stream Super Bowl 53: How to Watch the Big Game Online

The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams today.

Whether you care about Tom Brady’s legacy, the Rams’ triumphant return to Los Angeles, or just the commercials, the Super Bowl is on today — and, as the most-watched event of the year, it’ll be hard to ignore. Millions upon millions want to do the opposite, of course, and there are several options beyond showing up to your friend’s viewing party and availing yourself of the seven-layer dip. Today’s showdown between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams — the 53rd Super Bowl, or LIII in Roman numerals — airs on CBS starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. If you’re not into the whole traditional-television thing, there are other ways to go about it.

CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, and CBS All Access will all live stream the game, with the latter provider available via Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, Android, and just about every other connected device. Speaking of apps, Yahoo Sports, NFL, and even Tumblr will show the Super Bowl. Anyone who prefers the audio-only approach can tune in on SiriusXM’s NFL Radio (channel 88), Westwood One, and any number of other online radio choices.

Maroon 5 will be headline the halftime show, a gig declined by many in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was the first player to kneel during the National Anthem a few seasons back, a move meant to protest racial inequality that has been misinterpreted (perhaps willfully) as disrespecting the United States military. The controversy reached as far as the White House, and Kaepernick has sued the NFL, accusing team owners of colluding to keep him out of the league.

The Rams have won the Super Bowl once, in 1999, and the Patriots have won five, most recently in 2017.

