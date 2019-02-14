‘Love, Death and Robots’ Trailer: Netflix Animated Series Is Here to Explode Your Valentines

Tim Miller and David Fincher's new series knows that all proper romances come with industrial music that will rattle your frontal lobe.

Netflix has put a lot of content aimed at adult audiences on its platform, but leave it to an animated show to force the service to break out a redband trailer. It might not be MPAA-approved, but the first look at “Love Death + Robots,” the upcoming animated series co-produced by “Deadpool” vet Tim Miller and longtime Netflix collaborator David Fincher, certainly squeezes a lot into 60 seconds.

“Love, Death and Robots,” the previously announced anthology, combines 18 short animated films that fit into at least one of the three categories hinted at by the show’s title. Spanning a number of different animation styles and formats, it seems like the main focus of the series (in case the industrial music behind this collage of explosion footage didn’t drive it home) is to melt audiences’ collective cerebral cortex. (As fast as these short snippets fly by, there are a handful of easter eggs, like the “blue screen of death” that taunts “You’re probably sweatin’ bullets right now, aren’t you? I love it.”)

The series is the latest addition to a growing Netflix animation slate that runs a wide gamut. “BoJack Horseman” has been one of the platform’s most well-respected shows (and might just be the greatest streaming show of all time), and the service also offers plenty of children’s programming, anime, and whatever “Paradise P.D.” was.

As stated when the show was first unveiled last month, the episodes in this collection will be on the shorter side, with installments ranging in runtime from 5 to 15 minutes. This new project comes as Fincher is gearing up for Season 2 of his serial killer psychology drama “Mindhunter,” while Miller assumes the reins of the latest attempt to reboot the “Terminator” film franchise.

Watch the full trailer (including a split-second glimpse at an awfully xenomorph-looking creature) below:

“Love Death + Robots” premieres March 15 on Netflix.

