‘Love Death + Robots’ Trailer: Tim Miller and David Fincher’s Bizarre Animated Anthology

The 18-part "genre orgy" comes to Netflix next month.

Tim Miller and David Fincher might not seem like the most likely of collaborators, but the “Deadpool” and “Gone Girl” directors have teamed up to present “Love Death + Robots” for Netflix. The animated anthology has the potential to be one of the streaming giant’s strangest offerings this year, as “sentient dairy products, werewolf soldiers, robots gone wild, garbage monsters, cyborg bounty hunters, alien spiders and blood-thirsty demons from hell” are all on the docket in the 18-part series. Watch a new trailer below.

Here’s the full synopsis: “The full roster of stories will cover a variety of adult topics including racism, government, war, free will, and human nature. The anthology collection spans the science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy genres and each short has a unique animation style: from traditional 2D to photo-real 3D CGI. The creators were assembled for a global calling for best in class animators from all over the world including artists from France, Korea, Hungary, Canada and the US among others. The series draws inspiration from the eclectic and provocative comic book material from the 1970’s that influenced both Miller’s and Fincher’s formative interests in storytelling.”

Joshua Donen and Jennifer Miller round out the executive-producer quartet. This is far from Fincher’s first Netflix rodeo, as he also had a hand in bringing “House of Cards” and “Mindhunter” to life. “Love Death + Robots” premieres on March 15.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.