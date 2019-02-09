‘Luther’ Has New Photos and ‘The Terror’ Season 2 Has a Title

TCA: The second installment will be known as "The Terror: Infamy."

The long wait for “Luther” Season 5 is nearly over, dear readers, as BBC America has announced that the Idris Elba drama will return on Sunday, June 2. That news comes from the ongoing Television Critics’ Association Press Tour, as does word that the second installment of “The Terror” has begun production. What’s more, the new installment of AMC’s frightful miniseries will be known as “The Terror: Infamy.” Read more about both shows below, and gaze upon some new “Luther” photos while you’re at it.

Here’s the synopsis for the new season of “Luther,” which is already available for our friends across the pond: “A new spate of nightmarish murders brings DCI John Luther (Idris Elba) to once again face the depths of human depravity on the streets of London. While the monstrous and seemingly indiscriminate killings become ever more audacious and public, Luther and new recruit D.S. Catherine Halliday (Wunmi Mosaku) are confounded by a complex tangle of leads and misdirection that seems designed to protect an untouchable corruption. As the body count rises, and gangster George Cornelius (Patrick Malahide) applies his own pressure, can Luther catch a killer and save his own neck?”

Speaking of synopses, “The Terror: Infamy” has one as well: “Set during World War II, the haunting and suspenseful 10-episode season centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community, and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible.” Alexander Woo (“True Blood”) and Max Bornstein (“Kong: Skull Island” and “Godzilla” co-created and executive produced the new season, with Woo serving as showrunner.

“The Terror: Infamy” began production on January 14 in Vancouver, so it’ll be a while before it returns.

