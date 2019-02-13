‘Ma’ Trailer: Octavia Spencer Unleashes Her Evil Side in Blumhouse Chiller

The Oscar winner reunites with "The Help" director Tate Taylor for this Blumhouse-backed psychological horror movie.

Octavia Spencer is channeling her inner Annie Wilkes in the first trailer for “Ma.” The latest horror release from Blumhouse Productions, “Ma” stars the Oscar-winning actress as a lonely woman who befriends a group of teenagers and allows them to throw a party at her house. The teens think they’ve lucked out, but little do they know their new host has other plans in store for them.

“Ma” marks a reunion between Spencer and director and co-writer Tate Taylor, who previously directed the actress to her Oscar win for “The Help.” Taylor’s other notable directorial efforts include the Chadwick Boseman-starring James Brown biopic “Get On Up” (which also starred Spencer) and “The Girl on the Train,” led by Emily Blunt. “Ma” is Taylor’s first psychological horror movie. The director is next teaming with Jessica Chastain for the action thriller “Eve.”

Read More:Octavia Spencer Says LeBron James Helped Her Negotiate Appropriate Pay on Netflix Series

While Spencer is one of the most beloved actresses in the business (she’s got three Oscar nominations under her belt and one aforementioned win), she still doesn’t always get to play the leading star, which makes “Ma” especially exciting for both her fans and her career. The actress last starred in a supporting role in the comedy “Instant Family” and executive produced “Green Book,” which is nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. Spencer was also at the Sundance Film Festival this year to premiere her latest indie, the Julius Onah-directed “Luce.”

“It was so serendipitous,” Taylor told Variety about taking on the project, “because Octavia and I are always complaining about being offered the same s—, and I read this and thought, ‘Oh f—,’” Taylor said. “This is so f—ing weird and awesome and I want Octavia to be the lead.”

Universal Pictures will release “Ma” in theaters nationwide May 31. Watch the official trailer below.

