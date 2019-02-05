‘American Vandal’ Fan Marcia Clark Is as Sad as Everyone Else That the Show Got Canceled

TCA: The famed prosecutor is returning to TV with a show based on her life, but she said the true crime world needs shows like the recently ended Netflix series.

Next month sees the premiere of “The Fix,” a new ABC scripted series from, among others, executive producer Marcia Clark. Beginning from the framework of Clark’s own experiences at the heart of the O.J. Simpson murder trial in the mid-’90s, the show follows a prosecutor dealing with the ramifications of a famous defendant going free after a high-profile case.

But there’s another show about a fictional crime, “American Vandal,” that received Clark’s vocal fandom. Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour Tuesday, Clark talked about the show’s recent cancellation.

“I was really sad!” Clark said. “But you know what? Those guys are really phenomenal creative talent. They’ll be back. I have great hope — I have certainty — that they will be back.”

At last January’s TCA session promoting “Marcia Clark Investigates: The First 48” (a spinoff of the long-running A&E franchise), Clark gave “Vandal” an unsolicited endorsement. When asked about a separate true-crime mockumentary, Clark said of the show, “If you haven’t seen it, go see it. It made me laugh so hard I cried. Great spoof on crimes and investigation.” Clark later moderated a For Your Consideration panel for the series.

When asked Tuesday if the true-crime landscape needs comedies like “American Vandal” to balance out the darkness of so much true crime, Clark said that those shows have great value.

“With all the true-crime stuff we have going on and all the seriousness in the world, some levity, some parody is called for and necessary,” she said. “And the true-crime stuff deserves a little parody, because it gets crazy.”

Clark was less approving of Netflix’s recent Ted Bundy documentary series, which see admitted she hasn’t seen yet.

“I couldn’t bring myself to actually watch it, and I guess it’s because it feels almost celebratory. ‘Wow! He’s so handsome!’ I don’t want to hear about that. I don’t want to glorify this hideous monster, and it feels like it might. So I don’t want to give it my eyes,” Clark said.

In addition to “The Fix,” Clark said she’s working on a project that might give her a chance to enter the world of British TV. “I’m in partnership with ITV and we’re working on taking out true crime series,” she said. “Hopefully more shows to come. Fingers crossed.”

