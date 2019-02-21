‘Mindhunter’ Season 2: Cameron Britton Can’t Confirm or Deny His Return

Britton doesn't have the authority to say whether or not serial killer Ed Kemper will return in "Mindhunter" Season 2.

David Fincher and Joe Penhall’s Netflix original series “Mindhunter” is returning sometime this year, and yet that’s all the streaming giant has confirmed for Season 2. Netflix is being extra cautious when it comes to the new season and has not revealed any official details. What fans do know about “Mindhunter” Season 2 has come strictly from sources close to production (see the Season 2 director’s roster), or teases made by Fincher during interviews. “Mindhunter” Season 2 is being so secretive that recurring cast member Cameron Britton can’t even confirm or deny his involvement in the series moving forward.

Speaking to RadioTimes while promoting his role in Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” Britton remained cryptic when pushed to answer whether or not his “Mindhunter” serial killer and breakout character Ed Kemper will return at some point in the new episodes. “Netflix pulls those memories out of me,” Britton answered. “I hope I’m in it and I can’t remember, it’s a blind spot.”

Britton’s first season role of Ed Kemper earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. The actor appeared in three episodes of the season but his work made Kemper one of the series’ most recognizable characters. The character is an actual serial killer and necrophile from the 1970s who murdered his grandparents, mother, and seven more people.

The first season of “Mindhunter” ended with a tense visit between Kemper and FBI agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff). Kemper told Fold he could kill him if he wanted, which led Ford to suffer a panic attack in the hallway of the FBI building. With Kemper still in FBI custody, many fans have suspected the character would appear in some capacity in Season 2, even though the show will be moving on to other famous serial killers.

As teased by Fincher in an interview with Billboard in October 2017, “Mindhunter” Season 2 will cover the Atlanta Child Murders. The killing spree occurred between 1979 and 1981 and resulted in 28 deaths. All of the victims were African-American. Many of the murders remain unsolved to this day. Additionally, an August 2018 report from Collider says “Mindhunter” Season 2 will involve Charles Manson. Australian actor Damon Herriman is reportedly playing the iconic serial killer after taking on the same role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

While Britton’s future involvement with “Mindhunter” Season 2 remains unclear, he told RadioTimes that his past with the series affected him long after the cameras started rolling. “Characters can stay with you,” he said. “There were days when I went home and had to say out loud, ‘Get out of there! Go away, I’m having dinner with my wife, and she doesn’t want you here either!’”

“It’s weird man, she could come home and go, ‘Is Ed here?’,” Britton continued. “‘Yeah he’s trying to play video games, he’s being a bit of a jerk’.”

“Mindhunter” Season 2 will debut on Netflix in 2019.

