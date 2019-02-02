MoviePass Accused of ‘Deceptive Bait and Switch Scheme’ in Class-Action Lawsuit

If you’ve ever logged in to the MoviePass app and been disappointed to find that there were no screening options available, you’re far from alone. Two dissatisfied customers have filed a class-action lawsuit against the beleaguered company, reports Variety, with Lawrence and Laurie Weinberger of Sea Cliff, New York accusing MoviePass of a “deceptive and unfair bait-and-switch scheme.”
At the heart of their complaint is the fact they purchased annual plans last March, paying $105.35 to see one movie per day throughout the year; they ultimately only saw three films in a 10-month period and claim that MoviePass refused to offer a pro-rated refund after the terms of service changed. Under intense financial pressure last year, the company changed its subscription plan so that users could only see three movies per month; in addition, customers have complained that some films were never available to see at all and entire theaters were blacked out. When that happens, a dreaded message comes up: “There are no more screenings at this theater today.”
The news comes as MoviePass has launched a new ad campaign in Times Square, with executive vice president Khalid Itum writing on LinkedIn:
“Proud to reveal our new ad campaign.
MoviePass should never have been controversial — but we all could come up with multiple reasons for why it was.
It’s time to put the past just there … and to pave the path forward.
MoviePass
Let’s go to the movies.”
