‘Black Panther,’ ‘The Favourite,’ and More 2018 Films Get Reimagined as Comic Strips

Ben Matsuya has given the comic treatment to five standouts from 2018.

As he did last year, illustrator Ben Matsuya has reimagined five of 2018’s best films as comic strip panels. After highlighting “Get Out,” “The Shape of Water,” “Okja,” “Good Time,” and “The Florida Project” in 2017, the artist has done the honors for “Black Panther,” “The Favourite,” “First Reformed,” “Eighth Grade,” and “You Were Never Really Here” this time, matching key scenes with the films’ overall themes. Avail yourself of them below.

“Eighth Grade,” for instance, is depicted as its young heroine’s YouTube channel, with videos like “How to Be Yourself” and “Hanging Out With Dad” offering glimpses of crucial moments from Bo Burnham’s coming-of-age drama — and garnering 12 views at most.

“The Favourite,” meanwhile, brings Queen Anne’s rabbits to life in a disturbing way that wouldn’t be out of place in “Watership Down,” and “First Reformed” looks like a stained-glass window.

The most traditional of the bunch is “Black Panther,” which resembles an old-school comic focusing on T’Challa’s struggle against Kilmonger. For more of Matsuya’s work, visit his website.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.