‘Vice’ and ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ Win Big at Makeup and Hairstyling MUAHS Guild Awards

"Vice" took a step closer to Oscar glory with its two MUAHS Guild Awards on Saturday.

“Vice,” “Mary Queen of Scots,” “A Star Is Born,” and “Crazy Rich Asians” were the top makeup and hairstyling winners Saturday at the 6th annual MUAHS Guild Awards (at L.A. Live). “Vice,” the Oscar favorite for Christian Bale’s remarkable Dick Cheney transformation, took home period makeup and makeup effects; “Mary Queen of Scots,” another Oscar nominee, won for period hairstyling; “A Star Is Born” snagged contemporary makeup; and “Crazy Rich Asians” earned contemporary hairstyling.

On Friday, prior to the Academy reversing its decision to edit the cinematography, editing, makeup and hairstyling, and live action short Oscar award presentations, Julie Socash, president, Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild, delivered a statement of protest:

“We know from some of our members, as talented artists and professionals, that they are disappointed by the Academy’s decision to handle various awards in this fashion, even if on a rotational basis. As IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb made clear in his statement, our members are ‘the core of any motion picture production.’ While we are looking forward to the Oscar telecast, our focus right now is on this Saturday night’s Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards where our members artistic contributions will be honored with the dignity our craft deserves.”

TV winners included “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (period makeup and hairstyling), “American Horror Story” (contemporary makeup, commercial/music video makeup and hairstyling), “Westworld” (special makeup effects), “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (children and teen makeup and hairstyling), and “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (TV special contemporary hairstyling).

As previously announced, Oscar-nominated actress Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) was honored with the Distinguished Artisan Award. Susan Cabral-Ebert, outgoing Local 706 president and Emmy-nominated makeup artist, and Robert Louis Stevenson, legendary Emmy-winning hairstylist, received Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Winners for outstanding make-up artists and stylists are listed below:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

“A Star is Born”

Ve Neill, Debbie Zoller, Sarah Tanno

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Heike Merker, Sophia Knight

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

“Vice”

Kate Biscoe, Ann Pala Williams, Jamie Kelman

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

“Mary Queen of Scots”

Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

“Vice”

Greg Cannom, Christopher Gallaher

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION MINI SERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Silvina Knight

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION MINI SERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

“Dancing with the Stars”

Gail Ryan, Brittany Spaulding, Jani Kleinbard

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION MINI SERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Joseph A. Campayno

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION MINI SERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Jerry DeCarlo, John Jordan, Peg Schierholz

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION MINI SERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

“Westworld”

Justin Raleigh, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Thomas Floutz

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL – BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

“King Lear”

Naomi Donne, Sara Kramer

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL – BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

Charles Lapointe, Kevin Maybee

MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR SPECIAL – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

“Cocaine Godmother”

Trefor Proud, Vicki Syskakis

DAYTIME TELEVISION – BEST MAKE-UP

“The Young and the Restless”

Patricia Denney, Marlene Mason, Kathy Jones

DAYTIME TELEVISION – BEST HAIR STYLING

“The Young and the Restless”

Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio, Vanessa Bragdon

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – BEST MAKE-UP

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”

Rita Ciccozzi, Krista Seller, Bill Terezakis

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – BEST HAIR STYLING

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”

Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – BEST MAKE-UP

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”: “Promo’”

Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – BEST HAIR STYLING

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”: “Promo”

Joe Matke, Fernando Santaella-Navarro

THEATRICAL PRODUCTION – BEST MAKE-UP

“The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Rocky Horror”

Michael Johnston, Tyson Fontaine, Lauren Lillian

THEATRICAL PRODUCTION – BEST HAIR STYLING

“Aladdin”

Debra Parr, Michele Arvizo, Chanthy Tach

