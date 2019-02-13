Netflix Saved and Collected Every Choice Viewers Made in ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’

Lots of people made jokes on social media about Netflix collecting viewers' "Black Mirror" choices. Turns out, it was really happening.

Netflix’s interactive choose-your-own-adventure offering “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” presented viewers with nearly one trillion different storytelling combinations, and it turns out Netflix saved every single choice a viewer made and collected it as data to use in the future. Michael Veale, a technology policy researcher at University College London, told VICE’s Motherboard he reached out to Netflix for answers after wisecracks about the streaming giant saving “Black Mirror” data became a running joke on social media.

“People had been speculating a lot on Twitter about Netflix’s motivations,” Veale told Motherboard in an email. “I thought it would be a fun test to show people how you can use data protection law to ask real questions you have.”

Veale reached out to Netflix and cited Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which allows anyone to “request a wealth of information from a company collecting data.” Using the GDPR, Veale requested from Netflix information about “the reason its collecting data, the categories they’re sorting data into, third parties it’s sharing the data with, and other information.”

Netflix told Veale in an email it was collecting viewers’ “Black Mirror” choices as data to “inform the personalized recommendations you see in future visits.” Like nearly all data Netflix collects, the choices apparently will be used to help the algorithm better recommend tailored content to individual viewers. The streaming giant also said it was storing aggregated forms of the users’ choice to “determine how to improve [the show’s] model of storytelling.” Netflix did not disclose how long it plans to store the data.

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” is now streaming on Netflix.

Remember everyone quickly speculating whether Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was a data mining experiment. I used my GDPR right of access to find out more. (short thread) #Bandersnatch — Michael Veale (@mikarv) February 12, 2019

Netflix claim they only use individual choices to inform which video segments to show, although they do learn from aggregate choices, as would be expected. pic.twitter.com/T5us7JoWbB — Michael Veale (@mikarv) February 12, 2019

You can also get a copy of all the choices you have made to date, which Netflix does store (I did not ask for how long). They provide it through encrypted email (@virtruprivacy), a PDF file with a data key… pic.twitter.com/WE0evzpn1e — Michael Veale (@mikarv) February 12, 2019

… and a .csv file with the choices you have made, when you made them, the platform you made them on and whether you had watched those segments before. pic.twitter.com/nY0GKOEsKL — Michael Veale (@mikarv) February 12, 2019

I asked a further question they are still processing about a/b testing groups that they are still working on. For the interested, the request I made (to privacy@netflix.com) is here: pic.twitter.com/2fjgHfIjus — Michael Veale (@mikarv) February 12, 2019

