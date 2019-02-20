Oscars 2019: Best Documentary Shorts Predictions

Many documentary short contenders tug at voters' heartstrings.

Members of the Academy Documentary Branch picked five documentary short nominees out of 104 submissions for the 2019 Oscars. This year’s topics range from “End Game,” Jeffrey Friedman and Rob Epstein’s heartrending look at how families let their terminal loved ones go, Marshall Curry’s Nazi rally “A Night at the Garden,” and feminist sanitary pad movie “Period. End of Sentence” to “Zion,” about a disabled sports star, which recently won Best Short at the IDA Awards, where lyrically photographed immigrant crisis film “Lifeboat” and hard-hitting British slice-of-life “Black Sheep” were also nominated.

Last year’s winner, Frank Stiefel’s “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405,” broke out on the festival circuit.

RYOT

The contenders are ranked in order of their likelihood to win:

“End Game”

“Period. End of Sentence.”

“Black Sheep”

“Zion”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”

